Secretaries of Education, Labor & Industry Visit Assistive Technology Event to Promote Tools for Students with Vision and Hearing Needs

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker and Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin teamed up today to promote services for individuals with disabilities and reinforce the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to ensuring that all Pennsylvanians have real freedom and opportunity to chart their own course toward success.

Secretaries Walker and Mumin visited an event hosted by the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN) – the training arm of the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s (PDE) Bureau of Special Education -- to showcase assistive technology (AT) tools and resources for students with sensory impairments across the Commonwealth. The Technology Adventure for Students with Vision and Hearing Needs series brings together families, educators, and AT vendors to share information about advancements in assistive technology for individuals with vision and/or hearing loss.

“This Technology Adventure event bridges the gap between classroom learning and workforce readiness for students with sensory impairments – presenting pathways to future employment and independence,” Secretary Walker said. “Our commitment to accessibility and inclusion ensures that all Pennsylvanians, regardless of their sensory abilities, have the tools they need to succeed in school and beyond. We're investing in a more diverse workforce for our Commonwealth's future."

More than 6,000 PreK-12 students in Pennsylvania have sensory impairments. Assistive technology plays a vital role in the education of those students by allowing them to fully participate in the general education curriculum alongside other students.

“Every student, regardless of sensory ability, should have access to the tools they need for success. By showcasing assistive technology and fostering collaboration among families, educators, and service providers, we are enhancing educational opportunities and opening doors to future independence and employment,” Secretary Mumin said. “Together, we are committed to building a more inclusive Pennsylvania where all learners can thrive.”

Governor Josh Shapiro is committed to ensuring Pennsylvania students have the resources they need to learn and grow all year long. His 2024-25 budget secured a $1.1 billion increase in basic education funding—the largest in Pennsylvania history. The education budget also includes $100 million for safety and mental health supports in schools, and a $100 million increase for special education funding.

"The Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN) is proud to collaborate with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Bureau of Special Education to provide hands-on opportunities for youth, families, and service providers. Gaining access to the latest technologies and available services can truly be a game-changer. Together, we are empowering communities, fostering independence, and paving the way for brighter futures," said Dr. Daniel Currie, PaTTAN East Director.

Governor Shapiro’s budget also prioritizes services for Pennsylvanians with disabilities that support independence without barriers by investing an additional $787,000 in vocational rehabilitation. More than 50,000 individuals with disabilities receive services through the vocational rehabilitation program and an additional 17,000 students with disabilities utilize OVR’s pre-employment transition services program annually. Pre-employment transition services become available to Pennsylvania students with disabilities starting at age 14

L&I’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) helps Pennsylvanians with disabilities achieve independence through competitive, integrated employment. Services available at no cost to eligible individuals include diagnostic services, vocational evaluation, counseling, job training, placement assistance, assistive technology and more. Within OVR, L&I also offers specialized assistance to individuals with visual impairments and individuals with hearing loss.

# # #