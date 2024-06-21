Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Labor force reaches record high at 6,605,000; Total nonfarm jobs set 10th consecutive record high

    Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Holds Steady, Remains At 3.4% in May for Eighth Consecutive Month

    June 21, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for May 2024.

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained unchanged over the month at 3.4% in May. This was the eighth consecutive month at 3.4% The U.S. unemployment rate rose by one-tenth of a percentage point from its April rate to 4.0%. 

    The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was one-tenth of a percentage point above its May 2023 level of 3.3%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

    Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 9,000 over the month to a record high of 6,605,000 due entirely to growth in resident employment which also rose to a record high in May. Resident unemployment was unchanged from the April level.

    Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 19,800 over the month to a record high of 6,167,700, setting the tenth consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count. Jobs increased from April in nine of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest movement over the month was a gain of 8,700 leisure & hospitality jobs. Education & health services reached its 12th consecutive record high.

    Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 97,100 with gains in six of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+61,000) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. May 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on FacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.

     

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
          
        Change fromChange from
     MayAprilMayApril 2024May 2023
     202420242023volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA       
    Civilian Labor Force6,6056,5966,50690.1%991.5%
    Employment6,3826,3736,29290.1%901.4%
    Unemployment22322321400.0%94.2%
    Rate3.43.43.30.0----0.1----
            
    U.S.       
    Civilian Labor Force167,732167,982166,823-250-0.1%9090.5%
    Employment161,083161,491160,707-408-0.3%3760.2%
    Unemployment6,6496,4926,1171572.4%5328.7%
    Rate4.03.93.70.1----0.3----
            
            
    Note: June 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on July 19th, 2024.

     

    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     MayAprilMayApril 2024May 2023
     202420242023volumepercentvolumepercent
            
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,167.76,147.96,070.619.80.3%97.11.6%
            
    Goods Producing Industries847.1847.0849.70.10.0%-2.6-0.3%
      Mining & Logging23.623.523.10.10.4%0.52.2%
      Construction256.8257.2259.8-0.4-0.2%-3.0-1.2%
      Manufacturing566.7566.3566.80.40.1%-0.10.0%
            
    Service Providing Industries5,320.65,300.95,220.919.70.4%99.71.9%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,142.51,142.11,144.90.40.0%-2.4-0.2%
      Information93.393.594.0-0.2-0.2%-0.7-0.7%
      Financial Activities342.8342.4339.10.40.1%3.71.1%
      Professional & Business Services834.0832.9842.81.10.1%-8.8-1.0%
      Education & Health Services1,365.21,357.81,304.27.40.5%61.04.7%
      Leisure & Hospitality582.5573.8559.68.71.5%22.94.1%
      Other Services262.3261.2257.01.10.4%5.32.1%
      Government698.0697.2679.30.80.1%18.72.8%
            
            
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
            
    Note: June 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on July 19th, 2024.    

    DLI Media Contact Details

    L&I Press Inquiries

    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Trevor Monk

    Communications Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Kate Loyd

    Digital Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media