Pennsylvania Employers Encouraged to Submit Nominations for Annual Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence

Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is reminding employers across the Commonwealth to submit nominations for the 2023 Governor's Award for Safety Excellence (GASE). This annual recognition highlights exceptional safety strategies and injury-prevention programs that protect Pennsylvania workers on the job and serve as a model for valuable best practices within a given industry.

"Employers who earn a GASE recognition are the ones putting worker safety at the top of their priority list," said L&I Acting Secretary Nancy Walker. "A safe work environment is a two-way street that requires mutual trust between employers and employees. Employers who prioritize workers' safety not only lead successful businesses but contribute to stronger, more prosperous communities."

Nominations are now being accepted, with a deadline to apply by June 1, 2023. Businesses can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party. Information about how to nominate an employer is available on L&I's website.

Certified workplace safety committees, supported by L&I's Bureau of Workers' Compensation Health & Safety Division, are effective tools for Pennsylvania businesses to protect their workers and save money. Pennsylvania employers that establish certified workplace safety committees receive a 5% discount on their workers' compensation insurance premiums.

More than 13,000 state-certified workplace safety committees have been established since March 1994, protecting more than 1.6 million workers. Additionally, employers with certified workplace safety committees have saved more than $875 million in workers' compensation premiums. These savings in insurance costs are due solely to the 5% premium discount provided to businesses that have these committees.

For more information on making Pennsylvania workplaces safer, visit www.dli.pa.gov, and click on "Workers' Compensation Services."

