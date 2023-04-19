Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    L&I’s Hiram G. Andrews Center Hosts 2023 Autism Awareness & Acceptance Walk, Resource Fair Highlighting Services for Pennsylvania Students

    April 19, 2023

    Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov

    Johnstown, PA – More than 200 students from a dozen area school districts participated Wednesday in the 2023 Autism Awareness & Acceptance Walk and Resource Fair at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC). This event provides opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum and local students to experience the state-operated facility's offerings of postsecondary education, pre-employment transition and support services.

    Established in 1959 and operated through the Department of Labor & Industry's (L&I) Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), the HGAC specializes in providing barrier-free education and job-readiness programs to people of all backgrounds and ability levels.

    "This annual event at the HGAC reinforces our commitment to helping individuals with disabilities connect to the right employment opportunities and support systems needed to excel in careers that showcase their talents," said L&I Acting Secretary Nancy Walker. "At Labor & Industry, we value the diversity and unique abilities these individuals possess and support their efforts to work to their full potential, leveraging their strengths and independence."

    The HGAC's offerings include the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI), a postsecondary trade and technical school licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges. CTI offers three associate degree programs and seven diploma programs with disability support services, deaf/hard of hearing services, autism-support services, services for students with visual impairments, therapeutic services, Career Guidance Center services, driver training, independent living skills services and more.

    OVR, which administers CTI, is both state and federally funded, with emphasis placed on serving individuals with the most significant disabilities. Governor Josh Shapiro's budget prioritizes services for Pennsylvanians with disabilities that support independence without barriers. A transfer to the Vocational Rehabilitation Fund of almost $48 million enables OVR to match their estimated federal funding to further advance the career and independence goals of Pennsylvanians with disabilities. Over 50,000 individuals with disabilities and an additional 17,000 students with disabilities utilize OVR's Pre-Employment Transition Services program annually.

    Through CTI, the center offers associate degree programs to prepare students for work in medical offices, culinary arts, and networking technology. Seven diploma programs offer credentials in careers like administrative assistant, automotive technology, building maintenance, culinary arts, materials management and distribution, nurse aide and welding technology.

    Prospective students, their teachers and families are always invited to tour the campus. Schedule a tour by calling 800-762-4211 ext. 0582, or 814-254-0582. Information is available on L&I's website.

    For information about applying for admission, please contact HGAC/CTI's Admissions Office at 800-762-4211 ext. 0564 or 814-254-0564.

    For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

    Editor's Note: Photos from this event are available at PAcast.com.

    # # #

    DLI Media Contact Details

    L&I Press Inquiries

    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Trevor Monk

    Communications Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Kate Loyd

    Digital Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media