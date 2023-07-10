L&I’s Commonwealth Technical Institute Recognized as First Career School to Earn New Essential Workforce Skills Certification

​Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov



Johnstown, PA – The Department of Labor & Industry's (L&I) Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) was recently recognized as the first career and technical school in the country to earn a new accreditation recognizing high-quality career and technical programs that effectively incorporate soft skills like communication and planning into the curriculum.

CTI partnered with the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) to develop the Essential Workforce Skills (EWS) Programmatic Level II Certification and ultimately earned the certification for CTI's Building Maintenance program, a 12-month career program that prepares students for jobs as maintenance personnel who keep buildings and grounds in optimal condition.



"L&I remains committed to providing individuals with disabilities the opportunities to acquire not just technical expertise but also the vital soft skills that are essential to thrive and be successful in today's workforce," said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. "Maintenance personnel frequently interact with building tenants, coworkers, and the public. By incorporating soft skills like communication, planning, and teamwork into the curriculum, CTI is enhancing students' employability and confidence. A well-rounded skill set gives every job seeker a competitive edge to be successful in both the present and future job market."

The ACCSC is a national accrediting agency dedicated to ensuring quality student success in career, vocational, trade, and technical education schools and programs.

"Through an extensive pilot process, Commonwealth Technical Institute has worked as a whole school system to implement and integrate soft skills development into the Building Maintenance program, demonstrate alignment with all EWS competency areas, and create methods of assessment all geared toward enhancing student success," said ACCSC Executive Director Dr. Michale McComis. "CTI has also helped ACCSC to develop and streamline the EWS programmatic certification for other schools and we are grateful for their partnership and thrilled for their success."

Established in 1959 and operated by L&I's Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), the HGAC campus is among eight state-run vocational rehabilitation training centers in the country.

The Commonwealth Technical Institute at HGAC, a postsecondary trade and technical school licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and accredited by the ACCSC, prepares Pennsylvanians with disabilities for competitive employment in the careers they want with individualized, affordable education and training.

Commonwealth Technical Institute Tours and Enrollment

Individuals can enroll in one of CTI's seven diploma programs: automotive technology, building maintenance, culinary assistant, materials management and distribution, nurse aide, administrative assistant, and welding technology. There are also three associate degree programs open for registration: medical office assistant, culinary arts, and networking technology. A high school diploma or GED is required for all individuals to participate in the programs.

CTI also provides disability support services, deaf/hard of hearing services, autism-support services, services for students with visual impairments, therapeutic services, work readiness and career services, driver training, independent living skills services and more.



CTI invites prospective students, their families, and teachers to tour the HGAC campus. To schedule a tour, call 814-254-0582. More information can be found on L&I's website.

For the upcoming fall term of 2023, enrollment availability remains open in all programs.

For more information on the Hiram G. Andrews Center or the Commonwealth Technical Institute, please visit the website or follow them on Facebook.

###

