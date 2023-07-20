​July 20, 2023

L&I Announces Civil Lawsuit Against Franklin County School for Failing to Pay Employees More than $250,000

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced today that it has taken legal action against a Franklin County school and its affiliated entities on behalf of 21 employees allegedly owed more than $250,000 in unpaid wages under Pennsylvania's Wage Payment and Collection Law (WPCL).



L&I's Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC) filed the civil action in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas in an effort to recover unpaid wages for 21 Scotland Campus employees who allegedly worked without pay for a four-month period between December 2022 and April 2023, when Scotland Campus appears to have halted operations. As the agency responsible for enforcement of the WPCL, L&I alleges that Scotland Campus is liable for the unpaid wages and penalties totaling more than $346,000.

"Workers are entitled to be paid for their labor, and employers that fail to compensate their employees should know that L&I will exercise its enforcement authority to get workers paid under the Wage Payment and Collection Law," said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker.

Pennsylvania's Wage Payment and Collection Law regulates the manner in which employers pay their employees and provides a legal avenue for employees to recover unpaid wages. The law stipulates when and how often the employer must pay wages, what deductions may be taken from an employee's wages, and the methods of payment that are permissible.

How to Submit a Complaint

L&I's Bureau of Labor Law Compliance responds to complaints filed by members of the public who suspect violations of Pennsylvania labor laws. Anyone can file a complaint on L&I's website using an online submission form.

