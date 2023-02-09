Labor & Industry Encourages Unemployment Compensation Claimants to Prepare for Change in Benefits Distribution Process

02/09/2023

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is encouraging Unemployment Compensation (UC) claimants to verify their mailing address on record with L&I in preparation for changes to the benefits distribution process administered by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department (Treasury).

As a result of a competitive bidding process, Treasury will soon distribute UC benefits to claimants on prepaid debit cards through a new vendor. Starting next month, UC claimants who opt to receive benefits on prepaid debit cards will begin to receive cards issued by Money Network. The Money Network prepaid debit cards will be issued by My Banking Direct, a service of New York Community Bank, and will replace the U.S. Bank ReliaCard® currently in use.

L&I administers the UC program by determining eligibility and benefit amounts for Pennsylvanians who experience job and/or income loss through no fault of their own. Treasury distributes those benefits to eligible claimants. Together, L&I and Treasury have provided this critical service to 1.9 million Pennsylvanians since unemployment claims spiked to record levels in March 2020.

Starting Feb. 17, claimants who request payment by prepaid debit card will be enrolled with Money Network. Because the process of changing vendors will require a multi-week implementation, UC claimants who file a claim between February 17 and March 20 will likely receive one or more payments via check mailed to the address on record with L&I. A small number of State Workers' Insurance Fund (SWIF) claimants will also be affected by this change.

UC claimants are encouraged to ensure their address on record is correct and to be aware of this temporary switch to payment by mailed check. Claimants who have moved since applying for UC benefits -- or have an incorrect address for any reason -- should update their mailing address immediately.

Claimants who receive benefits by direct deposit are not affected by this change. Claimants who would prefer to receive benefits by direct deposit can change their payment method on L&I's website.

Additional information for claimants is below. This information will also be delivered to claimants directly in mailings from Money Network.

When claimants receive the Money Network prepaid debit card, it may not have funds pre-loaded. Benefit payments will begin being loaded onto the Money Network prepaid debit card on March 24, 2023.



The new prepaid debit card will arrive in a plain white envelope with an Omaha, Nebraska, return address. Here are samples of both the new and old cards:



New

Old

When claimants receive the Money Network prepaid debit card, they should activate it according to the activation sticker on the card.



ReliaCard balances will not transfer to the new prepaid debit cards. Claimants should continue to use their ReliaCard until the balance reaches $0.



Claimants who currently use a ReliaCard should continue to file for UC benefits during this transition period in the same manner as they have previously. Claimants do not need to request a Money Network prepaid debit card; one will be sent automatically to the address on record with L&I.



More information is available at www.patreasury.gov/UCdebitcard and on L&I's website If you have questions, email UCDtreasuryweb@patreasury.gov or call 877-869-1956.

