Labor & Industry Announces Plans to Fund Re-entry Programs for Young Adults in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Nancy Walker today announced the availability of approximately $2.2 million to support youth re-entry programs that prepare young Pennsylvanians for employment or post-secondary education and aim to reduce the 64% recidivism rate in Pennsylvania.

"Youth re-entry initiatives not only create a meaningful support system for young Pennsylvanians but also offer academic and job training opportunities they need to be self-sufficient and succeed," Walker said. "With this grant funding, we can help more young people overcome their challenges, positively contribute to their communities, and ultimately reach their fullest potential."

These re-entry programs align with ideas shared by Governor Josh Shapiro in his inaugural budget address, where he called for state investments in probation and parole services that help Pennsylvanians look for a job, find an apartment, or settle into a successful life.

This grant funding will be awarded to local workforce development boards – in partnership with Pennsylvania's juvenile justice system, PA CareerLink® offices, community organizations and academic programs – for programs to recruit, re-engage, and assist young adults ages 18-24 who were formerly incarcerated or have interacted with Pennsylvania's judicial system. The programs will provide in-demand job training, re-entry support services, mentorship, higher education opportunities, and family-sustaining career pathways.

Starting today, L&I is soliciting applications from potential partners for grant funding up to $800,000. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2023. To view full details, visit L&I's Workforce Development Grant Opportunities.

