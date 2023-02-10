Skip to agency navigation
    Labor & Industry Announces Plans to Fund Re-entry Program in Pennsylvania Through First Step Act Initiative

    February 10, 2023

     This federally funded re-entry program will be the first of its kind in the Commonwealth.

    Harrisburg, PA – Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Nancy Walker today announced the department's intent to partner with local organizations on the creation of a program to help individuals formerly incarcerated in federal prisons pursue family-sustaining jobs and ultimately reduce recidivism in Pennsylvania.

    With grant funding from the U.S. Department of Labor's First Step Act initiative via the Employment and Training Administration, L&I will create a new re-entry program eliminates barriers to competitive employment and establishes a robust network of job training and skills-development services within minimum- and low-security federal prisons and re-entry centers tailored to meet specific labor-market needs, the first of its kind in Pennsylvania. 

    "Pennsylvania's re-entry program will not only help reduce recidivism, but will also advance real opportunity among re-entrants by breaking down barriers to gainful employment," Acting Secretary Walker said. "Devoting meaningful, employment-driven resources to individuals transitioning back into the community improves self-sufficiency, confidence, and financial independence, and allows them to positively contribute to Pennsylvania's workforce and the future of our economy."

    With an emphasis on collaboration, L&I will work with local workforce development boards, PA CareerLink® offices, and re-entry specialists to ensure equitable access and continuity of support services at all stages of a re-entrant's transition back to the community and in their pursuit for quality jobs with family-sustaining wages.

    Starting today, L&I is soliciting applications from potential partners for grant funding up to $9.5 million. The deadline to apply is March 20, 2023

    MEDIA CONTACT: Erin James, dlipress@pa.gov

    # # #

    DLI Media Contact Details

    L&I Press Inquiries

    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Trevor Monk

    Communications Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Kate Loyd

    Digital Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media