Pennsylvania Employers Reminded to Submit Nominations for Annual Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence

Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) reminds employers across the Commonwealth to submit nominations for the 2024 Governor's Award for Safety Excellence (GASE) by Wednesday, May 1. Focusing on exceptional safety strategies and injury-prevention programs that protect Pennsylvania's workers, the annual award is the standard for valuable best practices within a given industry.

“Employers who earn GASE awards understand that employee safety is our shared responsibility, and creating work environments where team members feel safe and valued takes precedence," said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “By recognizing those leaders in safety, we're shaping a workforce that reinforces our commitment to employee welfare on the job."

Businesses can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party. Information about how to nominate an employer is available on L&I's website.

Pennsylvania businesses should establish a certified workplace safety committee, supported by L&I's Bureau of Workers' Compensation Health & Safety Division, to help identify potential hazards, maintain compliance with industry safety regulations, and promote a safe work environment for employees. Certified workplace committees also help businesses save money - certified committees receive a 5% discount on their workers' compensation insurance premiums.

More than 13,000 state-certified workplace safety committees have been established since March 1994, protecting more than 1.6 million workers. Additionally, employers with certified workplace safety committees have saved more than $906 million in workers' compensation premiums. These savings in insurance costs are due solely to the 5% premium discount provided to businesses that have these committees.

For more information on making Pennsylvania workplaces safer, visit www.dli.pa.gov, and click on “Workers' Compensation Services."