Labor & Industry’s Hiram G. Andrews Center Launches New Early Childhood Education Diploma Program

Johnstown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's (L&I) Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) today announced the launch of a new Early Childhood Education diploma program designed to prepare students for careers in early childhood education and care.

Starting in January 2025, the 12-month program will provide students with comprehensive training in early childhood development, health and safety, curriculum planning, and practical experience working with young children. Graduates who complete the program will be prepared for the nationally recognized Child Development Associate (CDA) Credential.

"This new program at HGAC will help meet the growing demand for qualified early childhood educators in Pennsylvania," said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. "By providing high-quality training and practical experience, we're ensuring that our youngest learners receive the best possible care and education, and that we make a positive impact on the lives of young children and their families.”

Established in 1959 and operated through L&I’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), HGAC specializes in providing barrier-free education and job-readiness programs to people of all backgrounds and ability levels, serving more than 1,500 individuals in 2023 alone. The HGAC campus also includes the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI), an accredited postsecondary trade and technical school specializing in education for individuals with disabilities with three associate degree programs preparing students for work in medical offices, culinary arts, and networking technology. In addition to this new early childhood program, CTI also offers four other diploma programs for careers in automotive technology, culinary assistant, nurse aide, and welding technology, as well as three essential workplace skills programs in office, maintenance and building trades, and distribution and warehousing.

Highlights of the new diploma program include:

· 1,425 clock hours of instruction over three terms (12 months)

· 45 semester credit hours, including over 480 hours of practical experience

· Preparation for the Child Development Associate (CDA) Credential

· Small class sizes with a maximum of 10 students

Graduates will be qualified for PA Early Childhood Career Pathway entry-level and level A careers, including positions as childcare aides, special education aides, Early Head Start teachers, and PA Pre-K Counts teacher assistants.

“At CTI at HGAC, we are focused on building programs and collaborations that meet the needs of both Pennsylvania job seekers and employers. After extensive planning, we are very excited to offer a new training opportunity that creates a career path toward competitive, integrated, and stable employment for our CTI graduates,” said Jill Moriconi, Director of the Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center. “We will welcome our first cohort of students in the Early Childhood Education program in January 2025 and will prepare them to enter the job market within 12 months.”

OVR, which administers CTI, is both state and federally funded, with emphasis placed on serving individuals with the most significant disabilities. Governor Josh Shapiro’s budget prioritizes services for Pennsylvanians with disabilities that support independence without barriers. Since day one, the Governor has identified workforce development as a top priority of his Administration through an expansion of job-training, career and technical education, and apprenticeship programs that give all Pennsylvanians the freedom to chart their own course.

This summer, Governor Shapiro signed a new budget into law that increases investments from the 2023-24 budget, allocating $30 million more in job training, career and technical education (CTE) and vo-tech programs; $2 million in first-time nursing apprenticeship training and $3 million in ongoing pre-apprenticeship programming; and $3.5 million in continued funding for L&I's Schools-to-Work Program to develop and expand career pathways for underserved populations via partnerships between schools, employers, organizations, and the Commonwealth.

Governor Shapiro’s budget also prioritizes services for Pennsylvanians with disabilities that support independence without barriers by investing an additional $787,000 in vocational rehabilitation. More than 50,000 individuals with disabilities receive services through the vocational rehabilitation program and an additional 17,000 students with disabilities utilize OVR’s pre-employment transition services program annually. Pre-employment transition services become available to Pennsylvania students with disabilities starting at age 14.

The Early Childhood Education program is open to individuals with a high school diploma or GED. Prospective students must pass a criminal background check and meet health requirements.

Prospective students, their teachers and families are always invited to tour the HGAC/CTI campus. Schedule a tour or inquire about applying for admission by calling 1-800-762-4211 or 814-255-8200. Information is available on L&I’s website.

OVR programs are supported by U.S. Department of Education. A total of $144,731,271, or 78.7%, is financed with federal funds. The remaining 21.3%, including additional matching fund costs ($39,171,233), is funded by state appropriations and other non-federal allowable sources.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website