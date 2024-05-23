L&I Secretary Walker Encourages Pennsylvanians to Discover Career Opportunities at PA CareerLink® Northwest Philadelphia

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker today visited PA CareerLink® Northwest Philadelphia for a job fair featuring more than 30 employers and representatives of community service organizations, with an emphasis on opportunities for youth and apprenticeship.

PA CareerLink® Northwest Philadelphia is operated by Philadelphia Works and is part of Pennsylvania’s network of 62 offices embedded in local communities and staffed with professionals who help workers find, obtain, and maintain family-sustaining employment. For employers, PA CareerLink® connects businesses directly with the skilled talent they need to fill critical positions in trades and emerging industries.

For the next few weeks, PA CareerLink® locations across Pennsylvania will host job fairs and other public events to educate Pennsylvanians about the many career paths and opportunities available, as well as highlight the free services offered at PA CareerLink® centers to help Pennsylvanians land that next job.

"With our partners at Philadelphia Works, the Shapiro Administration is committed to connecting Pennsylvanians with meaningful career opportunities. Whether you're re-entering the workforce, an immigrant seeking new beginnings, or exploring a new career path, our goal is to provide you with the resources and connections needed to thrive,” said Secretary Walker. “I encourage all Pennsylvanians to take advantage of these upcoming events at PA CareerLink® locations throughout the Commonwealth and explore the many pathways to a successful and fulfilling career."

For PA CareerLink® Awareness Days this year, Philadelphia Works is embracing a targeted approach, guiding each Center to address specific community needs and better serve diverse populations. For each of their events, they are providing additional resources for immigrants, returning citizens, youth, and people with disabilities, showing a commitment to breaking down employment barriers and elevating access to career growth opportunities.

"We extend a heartfelt thank you to the Shapiro Administration for their strategic investment in our local workforce areas,” said H. Patrick Clancy, President and CEO of Philadelphia Works. “This collaboration and support enable us to tailor our efforts in making a real difference in the lives of Philadelphia residents, particularly those from underserved communities."

Since the start of his Administration, Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on creating real opportunities for hardworking Pennsylvanians to obtain well-paying jobs. The Shapiro Administration values skills-based hiring, where every career path is treated with respect, regardless of whether or not it requires a college degree. Last month, Governor Shapiro signed a new budget into law that will increase Pennsylvania’s Career and Technical Education investment by $30 million and expand funding for registered apprenticeship programs by $2 million to fill much-needed nursing positions across the Commonwealth.

PA CareerLink® prepares Pennsylvanians to meet the needs of businesses and matches employers with qualified, skilled candidates. Individuals can register for career and training services, search for job postings and upload their resumes to make themselves visible and available to thousands of employers.

Some of the free career-building and other services provided include:

· Resume building/posting/submitting workshops

· Mock interviews

· Job search and training assistance

· Adult education classes and workshops

· Career fairs

· Referral services to partners