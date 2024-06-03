Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) to Hold Active-Shooter Exercise Wednesday, June 5

Rehabilitation (OVR), HGAC specializes in providing barrier-free education and job-readiness programs to people of all backgrounds and ability levels. The HGAC campus also includes the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI), an accredited postsecondary trade and technical school specializing in education for individuals with disabilities.

HGAC regularly hosts active-shooter trainings and drills, including run-fight-hide training for all students upon admission. Wednesday’s exercise will enhance these preparedness activities and the school’s partnership with local authorities to keep students and staff safe on campus. Local partners include fire, police and EMS officials from the Upper Yoder Police, West Hills Police, and Ferndale Police departments. Medical staff from the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and the Cambria County Coroner’s Office will also participate.

Students and staff have been given advance notice of Wednesday’s exercise and the choice to opt out of participation. HGAC will also send a mass notification Wednesday morning to anyone signed up for alerts from the school.

During the exercise, local community members may see an increased presence in law enforcement and emergency responders at the HGAC campus. Police officials will use starter blanks to simulate the sound of gunfire.

Only official participants, staff, and students will be allowed to enter the campus grounds during the exercise. The exercise is closed to the general public and the news media.