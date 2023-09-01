Governor Shapiro Appoints Diverse, Experienced Group of Leaders to Workforce Development Board, Will Guide PA’s Investments in Real Opportunity for Workers, Business

​Harrisburg, PA – With workforce development a top priority of his Administration, Governor Josh Shapiro has revamped the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board and today announced the appointments of more than 40 members who will guide the Administration's work of creating real opportunity for Pennsylvania businesses and workers.



The Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board, housed under the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I), is the Governor's private-sector policy advisory board on building a workforce system that meets employers' needs for skilled workers and workers' needs for career and economic advancement.



"We have a people-powered economy in Pennsylvania and we need to invest in and expand our workforce to meet the demands of today and tomorrow," said Governor Shapiro. "This diverse group of experienced leaders representing labor and business across every Pennsylvania industry will help us make smart investments to produce the results that we all want – a thriving economy where workers have access to stable careers with family-sustaining wages and employers have the talent they need to continue growing their businesses while supporting communities across the Commonwealth."



Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has been focused on creating real opportunity for Pennsylvanians, whether that's through college or the workforce. The 2023-24 bipartisan budget delivers on that promise by investing $23.5 million in workforce training and vo-tech programs to prepare more students for skilled careers in the building, construction, and infrastructure industries and $6 million in pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programming so Pennsylvanians can earn-while-they-learn and secure a job that leads to family-sustaining wages.



In addition to the budget investments in workforce development, Governor Shapiro established the Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program (CWTP). – a new, first-in-the-nation job training program that will invest as much as $400 million in on-the-job training and create 10,000 new jobs in Pennsylvania. The CWTP will create new opportunities for Pennsylvania workers and help expand the Commonwealth's workforce by providing workforce development grants to ensure companies, contractors, unions, and others who are working to build Pennsylvania's infrastructure have the skilled workforce they need.



"At its core, workforce development is about problem-solving – rooted in the challenges of today but with room for creativity to figure out the solutions that might work tomorrow," said L&I Secretary Nancy A Walker. "Under Governor Shapiro's leadership, we are working to build a well-trained workforce that is responsive to the needs of business and prepared for the jobs of the future. I look forward to working with the Governor's appointees to the Workforce Development Board on all the smart, innovative ways we can invest in the workers of Pennsylvania to overcome our challenges and achieve a people-driven, dynamic economy."



The following individuals have been appointed to the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board by Governor Shapiro.



Representing Labor:

Dennis J. Pagliotti , Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers Local #1, President and Business Manager (Delaware County)

Darrin Kelly , Allegheny-Fayette AFL-CIO, President (Allegheny County)

James N. Harper, Jr. , Laborers Local #413, Vice President (Delaware County)

Robert Bair , PA Building & Construction Trades, President (Dauphin County)

Angela Ferritto , Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President (Dauphin County)

Matthew Yarnell , SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, President (Dauphin County)



Bernie Hall, United Steel Workers, District Director (Allegheny County)

Brian Campbell , Campbell Farms, Owner (Columbia County)

Brian Funkhouser , Buchart Horn, CEO (York County)

Vincent Tutino , Lindy Paving, President (Lawrence County)

Shea Zwerver , Flagger Force, Workforce Relations Manager (Dauphin County)

Marguerite A. Kline , County of Berks, Human Resources Manager (Berks County)

Terry Wiltrout , Washington Health System Greene, President (Washington County)

Justin Genzlinger , Settlers Hospitality Group, CEO (Pike County)

Kait Gillis , Nour Coffee Shop, Owner (Cumberland County)

Mark E. Pasquerilla , Pasquerilla Enterprises, President (Cambria County)

Malik Majeed , PRWT Services Inc., President, CEO, and General Counsel (Philadelphia County)

Roy Rosin , Penn Medicine Center For Health Care Innovation, Executive Director (Delaware County)

Andrea J. MacArthur , Erie Insurance Group, Vice President of Talent (Erie County)

Mike Wojewodka , MRA Group, President and Partner (Montgomery County)

Nicholas Gilson , Gilson Snow, Inc., CEO (Union County)

Joseph P. Welsh , Joseph P. Welsh & Associates Design and Construction Consulting, President (Montgomery County)

Gregg Riefenstahl , Penske, Manager of Recruiting and Selection (Montgomery County)

Mark Thaler , The Organic Snack Company, CEO (Bedford County)

Gerardo Interiano , Aurora, Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs (Allegheny County)

Timothy James , Google, Software Engineering Manager (Butler County)

Philip Jaurigue , Sabre Systems, Chairman and CEO (Philadelphia County)

Michael Shirk, The High Companies, CEO (Lancaster County)

Robert J. Harvie , Bucks County Commissioner (Bucks County)



Chekemma Fulmore-Townsend , Hamilton Family Charitable Trust, President (Philadelphia County)

Jennifer Wakeman , D.R.I.V.E., Executive Director (Montour County)

Don Cunningham , Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, President and CEO (Northampton County)

John J. Sygielski Ed.D , H.A.C.C., President (Dauphin County)

Debra Caplan , Jewish Healthcare Foundation, Chair (Allegheny County)

Karen Masino, Mentor & Recruiter, Women in Non-Traditional Careers (Philadelphia County)







Representing the Shapiro Administration:



Jason Kavulich , Secretary of Aging

Russell Redding , Secretary of Agriculture

Laurel Harry , Secretary of Corrections

Frederick Siger , Secretary of Community and Economic Development

Khalid Mumin Ed.D , Secretary of Education

Nancy A. Walker , Secretary of Labor & Industry

Akbar Hossain , Secretary of Policy and Planning

Valerie Arkoosh , MD, MPH, Secretary of Human Services

Ryan Hyde, Director, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation







# # #

