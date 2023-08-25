Department of Labor & Industry to Invest Up to $4 Million to Strengthen Industry Partnerships Across the Commonwealth

​MEDIA CONTACT: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov



Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker today announced an investment of up to $4 million in Industry Partnership grant funding to strengthen workforce development projects across the Commonwealth. Under the leadership of Governor Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania is actively seeking business partnerships to support specific industries through training, networking, recruitment and collaboration – raising career and industry awareness.



The Industry Partnership program encourages partnerships among businesses in various sectors to address education & training, economic development needs, coordination of regional support teams, identifying community resources, and providing further opportunities for collaboration. By focusing on sectors such as agriculture, information technology, robotics, healthcare, transportation, and reshoring manufacturing operations, the Shapiro Administration is aligning its efforts with current and future industry needs.



"Industry partnerships strengthen Pennsylvania's economy because they accelerate efforts to solve big problems that cannot be tackled effectively by a single business or nonprofit. When we work together toward a common goal, we create opportunities for everyone," Secretary Walker said. "Right now, businesses need skilled workers. The collaboration fostered by industry partnerships to develop Pennsylvania's workforce will pay dividends for years and decades to come."



The $4 million of available funding will be awarded in increments of up to $250,000 to support industry partnerships across the Commonwealth to both improve economic growth while preparing workers with training for their current position and future advancement.



Projects funded through Industry Partnership grants should identify workforce, education and training, and economic development gaps; coordinate regional needs to support industry needs; identify public and community resources to address industry-identified needs; and increase collaboration among businesses within a targeted industry sector.



Eligible applicants include local workforce development boards, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, community-based organizations, educational and post-secondary educational organizations, labor organizations, business associations, and economic development entities.



All applicants and fiscal agents must be registered with the Commonwealth as a vendor. Applicants and fiscal agents that are not current vendors are advised to begin this process once they submit their application by registering their organization with the Vendor Data Management Unit (VDMU).

Additional details and the application for the Industry Partnership grants can be found on L&I's website. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on September 29, 2023. L&I anticipates a performance period beginning on January 1, 2024, and ending on June 30, 2025.



