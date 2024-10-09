Department of Labor & Industry Highlights Shapiro Administration’s Workforce Development Investments at Blair County PA CareerLink® Job Fair Connecting Pennsylvania Workers to 100 Employers

Altoona, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker joined Pennsylvania workers at a job fair hosted by the Blair County PA CareerLink® where more than 100 employers from multiple industries offered on-the-spot interviews to Pennsylvanians looking to enter the workforce or advance their careers.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has focused on creating real opportunities for hardworking Pennsylvanians to access well-paying jobs. The Shapiro Administration supports skills-based hiring, recognizing the value of every career path, whether or not it requires a college degree. In July, Governor Shapiro signed the bipartisan 2024-25 budget, which increases Pennsylvania's Career and Technical Education (CTE) funding by $30 million and expands registered apprenticeship programs by $2 million to help fill critical nursing positions across the state.

Over the Governor’s first two budgets, the Administration is now investing $61 million more in workforce development across the Commonwealth, including in apprenticeships, CTE and vo-tech programs.

“Today’s job fair reinforces the Shapiro Administration’s dedication to creating meaningful opportunities for all Pennsylvanians through partnerships with workforce development professionals all over the Commonwealth,” Secretary Walker said. “By supporting skills-based hiring and expanding access to training programs, we are ensuring that every individual, regardless of their educational background, can find a pathway to a well-paying job. Together, we’re building a workforce that meets the needs of our businesses and strengthens our communities.”

The job fair was organized by the Blair County PA CareerLink® in collaboration with the Altoona-Blair County Development Corporation, Blair County Chamber of Commerce, Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center and Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board.

"The 100 employers coming to this event are excited to meet local job seekers and fill critical roles,” said Gwen Fisher, Blair County PA CareerLink® Administrator. “Whether you're unemployed, underemployed, or simply looking for a new career path, this event is an excellent opportunity to find the right job for you.”

Currently, heavy/tractor-trailer truck drivers, nursing assistants, passenger vehicle drivers, registered nurses and retail sales worker supervisors are the High Priority Occupations with the largest annual demand in the Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Area, which includes Blair County.

PA CareerLink® locations prepare Pennsylvanians to meet the needs of businesses and match employers with qualified, skilled candidates. Individuals can register for career and training services, search for job postings and upload their resumes to make themselves visible and available to thousands of employers.

Some of the free career-building and other services provided include:

Resume building/posting/submitting workshops

Mock interviews

Job search and training assistance

Adult education classes and workshops

Career fairs

Referral services to partners

As of September 2024, Blair County had an unemployment rate of 3.3%, which is slightly lower than the Commonwealth’s overall unemployment rate of 3.4% in September.

According to L&I’s Center for Workforce Information & Analysis, Blair County industries with the largest number of employees in the first quarter of 2024 were restaurants, general medical/surgical hospitals, elementary and secondary schools, individual and family services and offices of physicians.