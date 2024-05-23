Guide to Services

The Bureau of Workforce Development Partnership administers federal and state workforce programs funded by the Workforce Investment Act, Wagner-Peyser Act, Trade Act, Jobs for Veterans Act, and other federal and state legislation.

The bureau provides universal access for customers to employment and related services, including job placement and related programs provided through the statewide network of one-stop PA CareerLink® centers and the PA CareerLink® Web site at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov. These services help job seekers obtain employment and enhance their skills, find appropriate training and education, and help employers find qualified workers.

The bureau oversees the administration of federally-funded job training programs in local areas around the state that provide services to youth, adults and dislocated workers. The bureau also provides Rapid Response Services to assist employees affected by mass layoffs and plant closings, and coordinates federal, state and local aid. In addition, bureau staff provides Trade Adjustment Assistance for workers who are certified as adversely affected by foreign trade, tax credit programs which provide savings to employers as an incentive to hire eligible job seekers with barriers to employment, and incumbent worker training programs which help workers to upgrade their skills so Pennsylvania businesses remain competitive in the global labor market.

The bureau also supports the delivery of employment, training and education services in the commonwealth through comprehensive PA CareerLink® centers, mini centers, and community-based access points throughout the state.