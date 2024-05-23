Guide to Services

The Health and Safety Division of the Bureau of Workers' Compensation provides a variety of training and education programs relating to accident and illness prevention programs as well as oversees the certification of employer workplace safety committees for eligibility of workers' compensation insurance premium discounts as allowed under Article X of the Act by:
- Providing assistance to employers in the establishment of safety committees and yearly certification renewal for state-certified employers to continue receiving premium discounts
- Reviewing annual reports of accident and illness prevention services and programs from Pennsylvania-licensed workers' compensation carriers, self-insured employers and group self-insurance funds
- Conducting on-site audits of accident and illness prevention services and programs and certified safety committees
- Configuring and monitoring deficiency correction programs as necessary to resolve program or service inadequacies
- Developing and disseminating health and safety-related information to members of the regulated community and the general public concerning: workplace safety committee certification/re-certification procedures and requirements; mandatory accident and illness prevention program and service elements; safety-related training and annual reporting requirements
The division also manages the PATHS (PATraining for Health and Safety) resource, a no-fee, statewide service to provide employers and employees with easy access to cost-effective health and safety resources. Services, including free onsite training provided by PATHS, will enable participants in the workers' compensation system to achieve greater efficiencies in their workers' compensation cost-containment efforts by creating safer, accident-free workplaces.
Administers national service programs, including AmeriCorps and Learn & Serve America, primarily pursuant to grants from the Corporation for National & Community Service. The commonwealth’s leading agency on citizen service and volunteering, PennSERVE works to promote and maintain partnerships with a variety of public and private organizations in order to strengthen the commonwealth’s communities and foster leadership among Pennsylvanians. In addition, PennSERVE focuses on efforts that encourage involvement in volunteer and community service by people of all ages, especially youth.
The Bureau of Workforce Development Partnership administers federal and state workforce programs funded by the Workforce Investment Act, Wagner-Peyser Act, Trade Act, Jobs for Veterans Act, and other federal and state legislation.
The bureau provides universal access for customers to employment and related services, including job placement and related programs provided through the statewide network of one-stop PA CareerLink® centers and the PA CareerLink® Web site at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov. These services help job seekers obtain employment and enhance their skills, find appropriate training and education, and help employers find qualified workers.
The bureau oversees the administration of federally-funded job training programs in local areas around the state that provide services to youth, adults and dislocated workers. The bureau also provides Rapid Response Services to assist employees affected by mass layoffs and plant closings, and coordinates federal, state and local aid. In addition, bureau staff provides Trade Adjustment Assistance for workers who are certified as adversely affected by foreign trade, tax credit programs which provide savings to employers as an incentive to hire eligible job seekers with barriers to employment, and incumbent worker training programs which help workers to upgrade their skills so Pennsylvania businesses remain competitive in the global labor market.
The bureau also supports the delivery of employment, training and education services in the commonwealth through comprehensive PA CareerLink® centers, mini centers, and community-based access points throughout the state.
PA CareerLink® is the delivery system for employment, training, and education services in the commonwealth. Programs are coordinated and delivered locally at PA CareerLink® centers throughout the state. The primary delivery mechanism for services is an Internet-based system to promote a self-service environment. In addition, staff-assisted services are available at comprehensive PA CareerLink® centers across the state. PA CareerLink® partner agencies are co-located, to work toward providing a seamless delivery system through an integration of systems and coordination of services for job seekers and employers.
The Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety (BOIS) administers and enforces a variety of laws related to the safety of the general public and public sector employees, including the Uniform Construction Code (UCC), dealing with building construction, accessibility, energy conservation and elevator construction; the Boiler and Unfired Pressure Vessel Law; the Propane and Liquefied Petroleum Gas Act; the Combustible and Flammable Liquids Act; the Bedding and Upholstery Law; the Stuffed Toy Law; the General Safety Law; the Asbestos Occupations Accreditation and Certification Act; the Lead Certification Act; the Hazardous Material Emergency Planning and Response Act; and the Worker and Community Right-to-Know Act.
Provides mediation services to labor organizations and management when an impasse occurs in collective bargaining. The bureau provides grievance mediation, and an arbitration panel to the parties upon request. In addition, labor mediators are available for proactive services including facilitating labor-management committees.
Conducts hearings and issues rulings on unfair labor practice charges filed mainly by public sector employees, employee organizations or employers. Also conducts union representation elections, appoints fact-finders, and issues panels of arbitrators in certain public sector collective bargaining disputes.
Promotes cooperative relations between labor and management to improve the state’s labor/business climate through increased quality, productivity and competitiveness. Working with Pennsylvania’s Area Labor Management Committees and the Bureau of Mediation, the office provides information and technical assistance on establishing labor management cooperative partnerships and programs.
Administers the state law Act 491 and federal law Section 218 of the Social Security Act, enabling employees of political subdivisions to be voluntarily covered for Social Security, as well as procedures governing Social Security and Medicare Coverage by state and local public employers in Pennsylvania.
Plans, organizes and directs all activities for taking, processing, and payment of all unemployment claims filed through Unemployment Compensation Service Centers by Internet or telephone. Develops policies, standards and monitoring systems to ensure the UC program is operated in accordance with federal and state laws and ensure the most efficient application of modern technology in the provision of UC services. Integrates UC services with the Pennsylvania CareerLink® system.
Works with employers to help them comply with their obligations under the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law. The duties of this office include registering liable employers for UC taxes, determining services covered under the Unemployment Compensation Law, calculating employers’ experience-based tax rates, securing required tax reports, collecting taxes due, and educating employers about their UC responsibilities and how to lower their rates.
Assists eligible individuals with disabilities to obtain and keep a job, and promotes economic and social independence in their daily life activities. Services may include counseling and guidance, job training, and physical and mental restoration. Additional programs include specialized services for children and adults who are blind or visually impaired. The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation is connected to the Pennsylvania CareerLink® network and also operates a comprehensive rehabilitation and educational facility, the Hiram G. Andrews Center in Johnstown.
Provides information, referrals and advocacy services to people who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as individuals who come into contact with a deaf or hard of hearing person. The office refers individuals to the proper agencies for services, serves as an advocate for individuals not receiving proper services from public and private agencies, provides information on hearing loss and deaf issues, and serves as a liaison to the government for the deaf community.
Provides services to Pennsylvanians who are blind and visually impaired to promote economic and social independence in their daily life activities. Services include vocational rehabilitation to help working-age Pennsylvanians gain employment, older blind independent living services (age 55 and up), children’s services (birth to age 17), services to adults with multiple disabilities, and the Business Enterprise Program, which operates food service businesses in state and federal buildings and on Pennsylvania interstate highways.
Determines the non-financial eligibility of claimants for federal Social Security disability benefits for the Title II and Title XVI. The bureau follows the guidelines established by the federal government.
The Office of Adjudication provides dispute resolution services in workers’ compensation matters. Judges hold hearings, conduct alternative dispute resolution sessions, and issue decisions on petitions filed by either party to a disputed claim.
Provides employers with workers’ compensation insurance for their employees’ work-related injuries or death, including employers unable to purchase such coverage from private insurers. Located in Scranton, with eight field offices across the state, SWIF also provides insurance coverage for public sector employees.
Produces and delivers innovative workforce information products and services to help customers make informed decisions. The center provides customers with timely, accurate and customized workforce information and analysis through its Workforce Information Center, network of subject-matter experts, and on the Labor & Industry Web site.
Responsible for the administration, education and enforcement of labor laws including Prevailing Wage, Minimum Wage, Child and Seasonal Farm Labor, Equal Pay and Wage Collection, Apprenticeship and Training, and the enforcement of the Underground Utility Act. The bureau provides employers and employees with educational outreach seminars, conducts investigations and resolves disputes when complaints are received, establishes and enforces prevailing wage rates and classifications for qualifying public construction projects, and provides for the registration of Standards of Apprenticeship and Training to safeguard the welfare of apprentices, while meeting the expanding needs of Pennsylvania’s businesses.