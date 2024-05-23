Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Bureau of Workers' Compensation

    The Bureau of Workers' Compensation carries out the administrative and appeal obligations defined in the Workers' Compensation Act and specifies compensation for employees who are injured as a result of employment without regard to fault. The workers' compensation system protects employees and employers.

    Link to Workers' Compensation Programs & Services
    Email BWC

    Contact Us

    The Helpline helps workers and employers with questions about Pennsylvania's Workers' Compensation Act. They also assist people who have trouble registering for WCAIS. The Helpline is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

    To call:

    • Toll-free in Pennsylvania: 800-482-2383

    • Local and outside Pennsylvania: 717-772-4447

    If you are hearing impaired or have difficulty speaking, dial 7-1-1 and give the relay service the bureau’s phone number (717-772-4447).

    BUREAU OF WORKERS' COMPENSATION

    651 Boas Street, 8th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17121
    Phone: 717-783-5421