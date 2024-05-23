Workers & Employers

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry and Temple University Institute on Disabilities organized a three-part series in spring 2024 focused on hiring people with disabilities.

The three-part series promoted inclusivity and accessibility at work. It also aimed to eliminate barriers to getting decent jobs in Pennsylvania.

The second training session explored the financial benefits. It covered tax credits, incentives, and accommodating diverse needs at work. It also covered the strategies for hiring people with disabilities.

The third training session explored strategies to removing barriers. It also covered cultivating a culture of belonging. This culture embraces individuals with disabilities in the workplace.