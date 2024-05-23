Workers & Employers

Employer training: Hiring people with disabilities
Barriers to reentering the workforce survey
In recent years, many Pennsylvanians have faced challenges that block them from working. These include lacking childcare or transportation. The L&I's Bureau of Workforce Partnership & Operations (BWPO) saw this and took action. They made a quick survey to spot these barriers. Their goal is to find new ways to help these Pennsylvanians. The aim is to overcome these challenges and help them reach their career goals.
The survey will help identify barriers to employment for UC recipients. It will help L&I better support job seekers and improve UC services.
The results will guide the creation of tools and training for UC recipients. The tools and trainings will help UC recipients find jobs. They will also help them support themselves and their families.
If you received an email with a link to this survey, please fill it out. It should take about five minutes to complete. Survey responses are anonymous and confidential. Thank you for helping us make Pennsylvania a better place to work and live.