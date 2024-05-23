Office of Equal Opportunity

Initial Issue Date: November 1, 2005



Re-Issued: July 20, 2020



PURPOSE

This policy clarifies standards for making the Department of Labor and Industry's services accessible to customers with Limited English Proficiency (LEP), which are consistent with federal and state law and well-established LEP principles. This policy is to be implemented by programs under the Department of Labor and Industry's jurisdiction, statewide.

SCOPE

This policy covers all Department of Labor and Industry customer service activities and benefit programs, including Local Workforce Investment Areas covered under the Workforce Investment Act of 1998.

POLICY

The policy of the Department of Labor and Industry is to provide effective communication and adequate services to all of the Department's customers regardless of their English proficiency.