Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    PA Department of Labor & Industry

    Office of Equal Opportunity

    Should you have any questions or concerns with language access at Labor & Industry, please contact our Office of Equal Opportunity by phone at (717) 787-1182 or by emailing RA-LI-Fed-Comp-Acct@pa.gov.

    Office of Equal Opportunity Policies

    Language Assistance Policy

    Initial Issue Date: November 1, 2005

    Re-Issued: July 20, 2020

    PURPOSE

    This policy clarifies standards for making the Department of Labor and Industry's services accessible to customers with Limited English Proficiency (LEP), which are consistent with federal and state law and well-established LEP principles. This policy is to be implemented by programs under the Department of Labor and Industry's jurisdiction, statewide.

    SCOPE

    This policy covers all Department of Labor and Industry customer service activities and benefit programs, including Local Workforce Investment Areas covered under the Workforce Investment Act of 1998.

    POLICY

    The policy of the Department of Labor and Industry is to provide effective communication and adequate services to all of the Department's customers regardless of their English proficiency.

    Nondiscrimination Plan for Equal Opportunity Compliance

    Limited English Proficiency Policy

    In conformance with federal regulations, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry directs that recipients and sub-recipients of federal financial assistance under its jurisdiction, must develop and implement a course of action or Program Plan that is consistent with the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Prohibition Against National Origin Discrimination Affecting Limited English Proficient Persons (LEP) to ensure meaningful access to their programs, benefits, services and activities to limited English proficient persons.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's Office of Equal Opportunity is entrusted with the responsibility of 1) developing an agency-wide Program Plan to ensure that recipients and sub-recipients of federal assistance are providing meaningful access to their programs, services, benefits, and activities to limited English proficient individuals in a consistent manner; 2) increasing awareness of the Limited English Proficiency Policy in the Department of Labor and Industry, and monitoring department wide LEP activities.

    Contact our Office of Equal Opportunity

    Call us: (717) 787-1182

    Email us: RA-LI-Fed-Comp-Acct@pa.gov.