Office of Equal Opportunity Policies
Language Assistance Policy
Initial Issue Date: November 1, 2005
Re-Issued: July 20, 2020
PURPOSE
This policy clarifies standards for making the Department of Labor and Industry's services accessible to customers with Limited English Proficiency (LEP), which are consistent with federal and state law and well-established LEP principles. This policy is to be implemented by programs under the Department of Labor and Industry's jurisdiction, statewide.
SCOPE
This policy covers all Department of Labor and Industry customer service activities and benefit programs, including Local Workforce Investment Areas covered under the Workforce Investment Act of 1998.
POLICY
The policy of the Department of Labor and Industry is to provide effective communication and adequate services to all of the Department's customers regardless of their English proficiency.
Limited English Proficiency Policy
In conformance with federal regulations, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry directs that recipients and sub-recipients of federal financial assistance under its jurisdiction, must develop and implement a course of action or Program Plan that is consistent with the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Prohibition Against National Origin Discrimination Affecting Limited English Proficient Persons (LEP) to ensure meaningful access to their programs, benefits, services and activities to limited English proficient persons.
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's Office of Equal Opportunity is entrusted with the responsibility of 1) developing an agency-wide Program Plan to ensure that recipients and sub-recipients of federal assistance are providing meaningful access to their programs, services, benefits, and activities to limited English proficient individuals in a consistent manner; 2) increasing awareness of the Limited English Proficiency Policy in the Department of Labor and Industry, and monitoring department wide LEP activities.
Contact our Office of Equal Opportunity
Call us: (717) 787-1182
Email us: RA-LI-Fed-Comp-Acct@pa.gov.