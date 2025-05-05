Under Pennsylvania law (Act 48 of 2026), the PA Vehicle Code was amended to change the definition of alternative fuels. The definition now includes gasoline-ethanol mixtures containing between 51% and 85% ethanol by volume as specified by the ASTM International D5798 standard. As a result, E85 (also known as FlexFuel) now fits within the definition of alternative fuels.

Because of this legislative change, E85 (FlexFuel) is:

Taxable at the lesser Alternative Fuels Tax rate.

Reported by the alternative fuel dealer users at the retail/use level.

No longer reported by PA registered distributors regardless of ethanol content.

These changes matter for: