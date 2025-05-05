Surplus Lines Agents Tax

This tax is 3 percent of gross premiums and must be collected at the time of the delivery of the policy. Licensed surplus lines agents must file the Gross Premiums Tax – Surplus Lines Agents Report (RCT-123) by January 31 for the previous calendar year, regardless of whether any business was produced. This ensures accurate remittance of the 3 percent surplus lines tax on taxable premiums, less any return premium.

The Department of Revenue has determined that premiums charged the commonwealth and its political subdivisions (counties, municipalities, school districts, etc.) are exempt from the tax. However, the enabling statute does not provide any exemptions from the tax.