Public Utility Realty Tax

The Tax Reform Code of 1971 provides for a revenue distribution to local taxing authorities each October 1st.

“Local Taxing Authority” is defined as a county, city, institution district, borough, town, township, or school district having authority to impose taxes on real estate. By law, a local taxing authority that fails to file its annual report cannot participate in this distribution.

To take part in the distribution, each LTA is required to file an annual RCT-900 report with the Department of Revenue for the prior tax year information.

The window to file is Jan. 1 to April 1 in myPATH.

NOTE: Local Taxing Authorities (LTAs) cannot make changes to PURTA reports (RCT-900) from previous years, because money for those years have already been distributed.

Questions? Contact: ra-purta@pa.gov.