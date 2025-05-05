Public Utility Realty Tax

Overview
PURTA is a state tax paid by certain utility companies that are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) or a similar agency.
Instead of paying local real estate taxes, these companies pay PURTA to the state. The state then distributes money to local governments (counties, municipalities, school districts) to make up for those lost local taxes.
All 67 PA counties must submit parcel data and tax rates (millage rates) each year.
This information helps the state calculate and fairly distribute PURTA funds.
File in myPATH between Dec. 1 and the end of February.
Need help? Watch the video: Filing a Parcel and Millage Report
The Tax Reform Code of 1971 provides for a revenue distribution to local taxing authorities each October 1st.
“Local Taxing Authority” is defined as a county, city, institution district, borough, town, township, or school district having authority to impose taxes on real estate. By law, a local taxing authority that fails to file its annual report cannot participate in this distribution.
To take part in the distribution, each LTA is required to file an annual RCT-900 report with the Department of Revenue for the prior tax year information.
The window to file is Jan. 1 to April 1 in myPATH.
NOTE: Local Taxing Authorities (LTAs) cannot make changes to PURTA reports (RCT-900) from previous years, because money for those years have already been distributed.
Questions? Contact: ra-purta@pa.gov.
If your utility is regulated by the Public Utility Commission (PUC) or a similar agency, you must file the RCT-127A form.
- Certain public utilities are required to file an annual report, RCT-127A, with the department; this includes any person, partnership, association, corporation, electric cooperative or other entity furnishing public utility service under the jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission or the corresponding regulatory agency of any other state or the federal government on December 31st of the taxable year.
This includes reporting the value of utility real estate.
File and pay in myPATH between April 1 and May 1.
NOTE: The Department of Revenue will only consider changes (adjustments) for the current year and the four previous years when calculating a public utility PURTA liability.
This five-year period includes things like:
- Appeals on taxes paid
- Parcel changes
- Mistakes in tax assessments
Who
What to Remit
Remittance Period Opens
Deadline
Counties
Parcel Data & Millage Rates
December 1
Last day of Feb
Local Taxing Authorities (LTAs)
RCT-900 Report
January 1
April 1
Public Utility Companies
RCT-127A Report & Payment
April 1
May 1
The tax is based on the fair market value of a utility’s real estate.
This is figured using the assessed value and adjusted by a county-specific formula called the common level ratio.
For detailed and historic Pennsylvania PURTA information, please review the Tax Compendium.
- Utilities that provide sewage services
- Municipal authorities providing utility services
- Easements, pipelines, railroad tracks
- Machinery or equipment not attached to the land
- Electric generation land and buildings
- Other locally taxed properties not covered by PURTA
If you need assistance or have additional questions, please contact the department at ra-purta@pa.gov.
File via myPATH
An easy, convenient, and secure way to file a business tax return and make payments. Pay your balances with your bank account and routing information or by credit or debit card. Card payments are processed by ACI Payments, Inc. and are subject to convenience fees.