Nationally, the pandemic brought the inequitable access for high-speed internet across student populations at our Institutions of Higher Education (IHE) to the forefront. Pew research from 2024 reports that a third of families making less than $30,000 have broadband internet access at home.1

Institutions should ensure they have strategies and resources in place to assess if learners have access to broadband internet, the equipment they need, and the level of digital literacy necessary to participate in their educational programs.

Thinking strategically about Digital Equity

Are students learning digital literacy and basic digital skills training?

Do all students have devices needed to complete their work?

Do students have access on and off campus to appropriate internet connectivity?

Resources for Digital Access

Discounted and Free Internet for Students

WhistleOut

This guide provides a listing of discounted or free internet plans for students. PDE does not endorse any of these plans or companies. Please use discretion in signing up for any contracted subscriptions.

Broadband Assistance Programs in PA for Low-Income Households

The Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission provides a list of broadband access programs available in the Commonwealth for eligible households.

PA 211

Find local programs for low-cost or loaner internet and devices.

Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority

Additional resources and information on broadband services and programs.

Digital Literacy

Microsoft Digital Literacy

Microsoft provides basic skills training on use of computers and working and collaborating online.

Digital Learn

This site is used by the Public Library Associate to learn basic computer use skills and understand online safety.

Alison

This site provides more advanced courses in social media, digital business skills, and communication. The is also an app version for mobile courses.

The State Library of Pennsylvania

The Office of Commonwealth Libraries supports, develops, and provides library services for learning and advancement.