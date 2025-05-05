Homelessness among college students can be seen in a variety of ways—and can often be unseen. According to a Hope Center Survey, 35% of college students in Pennsylvania were housing insecure and 9% were affected by homelessness from 2023-20251. Students may not have a place to go on breaks and during the summer, or newly admitted students who are housing insecure may be awaiting fall move-in so they have a place to live.

Securing meals and feeding students when campus is closed should be taken into consideration when operating on-campus housing for homeless students, and foster youth should be accounted for and ensured they have secure housing as well.

Thinking Strategically About Housing and Transportation

How are you identifying housing needs among your students?

Do you offer emergency housing on/near campus or in collaboration with another campus in close proximity?

Are there options for students that do not have housing options when classes are out of session?

Is there public transportation available to your campus for commuting students?

Example Housing Resources

Programs like Pittsburgh Promise's Preferred College Partners offers additional funding resources for housing and meal plans on partner campuses for Pittsburgh Promise Scholars.

Penn State – Housing Support

Penn State’s Student Affairs provides supports for students with homelessness or housing insecurity.

Westmoreland Emergency Assistance

Westmoreland County Community College uses an emergency assistance fund to help currently enrolled students that are at risk of dropping out due to unexpected financial emergencies.

Central Penn College Housing Scholarship

Central Penn College uses a scholarship to provide on-campus housing for eligible students.

Opportunity Starts at Home

Opportunity Starts at Home is a long-term, multi-sector campaign to meet the rental housing needs of the nation’s low-income people.

Example Transportation Resources

SEPTA University Pass

The Philadelphia Transportation Authority provides deeply discounted All-Access Passes through the local colleges and universities.

Free Rabbit Transit

Penn State – Harrisburg provides free bus vouchers to all students.

Lebanon Transit

Customers attending K-12 or an accredited college university ort trade school qualify for Student Fare bus trips for $1.00 a trip.

Mid Mon Valley Transit

MMVTA offers reduced Fare for students, including automatic no-cost rides for PennWest students.

1 Hope Center Basic Needs Survey 2025, Report for Pennsylvania. Temple University The Hope Center.