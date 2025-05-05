​Safety & Belonging

Thinking Strategically about Safety and Belonging

What is your campus actively doing to prevent and address safety incidents on campus?

Do your students have opportunities to provide feedback through individual and collective means?

Where does student feedback go? How does it get to active implementation of change?

What opportunities do students have to make campus their own?

Campus Safety Resources for Institutional Leaders

It's On Us

The It’s On Us campaign provides grant funding and support to postsecondary institutions for updated reporting systems and education programs on campuses throughout the Commonwealth. PDE hosts an annual convening to establish networking opportunities, share best practices, and learn together to ensure students can learn and grow without fear of sexual harassment, violence, or stalking.

Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office

The Commonwealth Office of the Attorney General provides a campus safety guide for college leaders to ensure safety on their campus. There is also contact information directly to the Office of Public Engagement.

Clery Center

Dedicated to helping college university officials meet the standards of the Jeanne Clery Act, the Clery Center provides resources on campus safety and transparency reporting guidance.

Student Belonging for Institutional Leaders

Student Experience Project (SEP)

SEP provides resources to campus administrators and staff for leveraging student experience.