Dating violence is widespread with serious long-term and short-term effects. Many teens do not report it because they are afraid to tell friends and family. Dating violence is a type of intimate partner violence. It occurs between two people in a close relationship. The nature of dating violence can be physical, emotional, or sexual. Unhealthy relationships can start early and last a lifetime. Teens often think some behaviors, like teasing and name calling, are a "normal" part of a relationship. However, these behaviors can become abusive and develop into more serious forms of violence. Dating violence can take place in person or electronically, such as repeated texting or posting sexual pictures of a partner online. The following is a information to assist you in preventing this type of violence.