Studies show that no level of lead exposure is safe for children. Even low levels of lead entering the bloodstream can affect children’s health and cause irreversible impacts to the brain.

As children spend a significant portion of their days in schools, the Pennsylvania Department of Education urges schools to test their water for lead. The longer water remains in contact with lead plumbing, the more opportunity exists for lead to leach into water. As a result, facilities with on again/off again water use, such as schools, may have elevated lead concentrations in their water.

To prevent exposure to lead contamination in the drinking water of Pennsylvania's public and nonpublic schools, section 742 of the School Code:​

Encourages schools to test for lead in their drinking water;

Requires schools that do not test to discuss lead in drinking water in school facilities at a public meeting;

Requires schools to implement a plan where lead levels are in excess of 0 parts per billion (ppb) to ensure there is no exposure to the contaminated drinking water and that alternative sources of drinking water are made available; and

Requires schools to report elevated levels to PDE for public posting.

Schools may, but are not required to, test for lead levels annually in the drinking water of any facility where children attend school.

When testing results show lead levels in excess of 0 parts per billion, the EPA’s Maximum Contaminant Level Goal, the school must immediately implement a plan to ensure that no child or adult is exposed to lead contaminated drinking water and provide alternate sources of drinking water.

If a school chooses not to test for lead in its drinking water, the school’s governing board must discuss lead in drinking water in school facilities at a public meeting once a year. This meeting may be a stand-alone meeting or part of an existing public meeting (such as a school board meeting).

Testing for Lead in Schools

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends that schools develop a plumbing profile and sampling plan to understand how water enters and flows through the building, as well as identify and prioritize sample sites.

The EPA recommends the following sites as priority sample sites: drinking fountains, kitchen sinks, classroom sinks, teachers' lounge sinks, nurse's office sinks, and any other sink known to be used for consumption. The EPA recommends that samples be collected in 250 milliliter (mL) sample bottles to better target the sources of lead at an outlet. Samples should be collected before the facility opens and before any water is used. Ideally, the water should sit in the pipes unused for at least 8 hours but not more than 18 hours before a sample is taken.

Schools should have samples analyzed by a laboratory accredited for analyzing lead in drinking water by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Instructions and links for searching DEP-accredited labs are available on DEP’s Laboratory Accreditation Program webpage.

​National Lead Information Center Hotline: 800-424-LEAD​​​.​​

Free Lead Testing and Remediation Program and Resources

With federal funding from the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act, the DEP launched the Voluntary School and Child Care Lead Testing and Reduction Program. Through this program, eligible schools and childcare facilities can receive free drinking water lead testing, related training and technical support, and funding to support remediation through the program.

Visit DEP’s webpage or email RA-EPWIINLead@pa.gov to connect with their team with any questions you may have prior to enrolling.

For more information on testing, including guidance for developing a sampling program and information on remedies, visit the EPA website. Resources include EPA's 3Ts Toolkit for Reducing Lead in Drinking Water in Schools and potential funding sources for schools for water quality related projects and other programs.

Schools with Elevated Lead Levels in Drinking Water

Upon learning that drinking water in a school facility is more than of 0 ppb, the school must immediately implement a plan to ensure that no child or adult is exposed to lead contaminated drinking water and provide alternate sources of drinking water. Resources on testing for lead and remedies for elevated lead levels are outlined on this webpage.

Lead in Drinki​​ng Water Report Form

As required by state law, elevated lead levels must be reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and will be posted on the PDE website.

The Lead in Drinking Water Report Form (PDF) should be used to report any elevated levels in schools. The completed form and/or any questions can be emailed to PDE at RA-EDLeadTesting@pa.gov.

Schools Reporting Elevated Lead ​Levels

​List of schools reporting elevated lead levels (Excel). This file is updated quarterly.​

Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) and Public Water System Regulations

Some schools use their own water source, such as a well, and are regulated as a public water system under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). These schools are required to comply with regulations for drinking water provided by public water systems, including for lead. Nothing in Act 39 of 2018 supersedes the requirements under the SDWA or regulations promulgated thereunder. For more information about regulation of lead in drinking water, visit EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule webpage and DEP’s Lead in Drinking Water webpage.