Included in these tasks are: the distribution of both state and federal funds to the LEA's of Pennsylvania, gathering financial information used in the calculation of subsidy funding, providing accounting guidance to the schools of Pennsylvania, and financial reporting to the federal government.
- 2026 Payment Schedules (Excel)
Actual Instruction Expense, prepared on the PDE-2058 form, is a computation based on select general fund expenditures of each Local Education Agency (LEA) in accordance with Section 2501 of the “Pennsylvania Public School Code of 1949”.
The AIE is calculated by School Finance of the Office of Comptroller Operations using expenditure data reported by each LEA on the Annual Financial Report, PDE-2057.
The PDE-2058 for each LEA is available in the AFR Reports menu within CFRS.
A listing of prior year AIE amounts for PA school districts is maintained on the PDE website by the Division of Subsidy Data and Administration.
Questions regarding AIE can be directed to RA-Schlfin@pa.gov
School Finance within the Office of Comptroller Operations, calculates, certifies and issues Elementary and Secondary Tuition Rates on the PDE-2061 Form annually. The rates are calculated using financial information reported by each school district on the Annual Financial Report, PDE-2057. School districts can access their Certified Tuition Rate calculation through the Consolidated Financial Reporting System (CFRS).
School District Tuition Rates
Use the links below to access a listing of all public school districts and their elementary and secondary tuition rates.
For Use During:
- Fiscal Year 2024-2025: Certified 5/2025 - 2024-25 Tuition Rates (Excel)
- Fiscal Year 2023-2024: Certified 5/2024 - 2023-24 Tuition Rates (Excel)
- Fiscal Year 2022-2023: Certified 5/2023 - 2022-23 Tuition Rates (Excel)
- Fiscal Year 2021-2022: Certified 5/2022 - 2021-22 Tuition Rates (Excel)
- Fiscal Year 2020-2021: Certified 5/2021 - 2020-21 Tuition Rates (Excel)
- Fiscal Year 2019-2020: Certified 5/2020 - 2019-20 Tuition Rates (Excel)
- Fiscal Year 2018-2019: Certified 5/2019 - 2018-19 Tuition Rates (Excel)
- Fiscal Year 2017-2018: Certified 5/2018 - 2017-18 Tuition Rates (Excel)
- Fiscal Year 2016-2017: Certified 5/2017 - 2016-17 Tuition Rates (Excel)
- Fiscal Year 2015-2016: Certified 5/2016 - 2015-16 Tuition Rates (Excel)
- Fiscal Year 2014-2015: Certified 5/2015 - 2014-15 Tuition Rates (Excel)
- Fiscal Year 2013-2014: Certified 5/2014 - 2013-14 Tuition Rates (Excel)
Questions regarding Tuition Rate calculations can be directed to RA-Schlfin@pa.gov
Forms & Procedures
- Special Revenue Fund - Approval Request (Word)
- How and When Should Schools Report Bank Changes?
Bank changes are processed by the Vendor Data Management Unit (VDMU) within the Comptroller's Office.
Contact the VDMU with all inquiries and requests for bank changes:
(717) 346-2676 | Toll Free: (877) 435-7363
RA-PSC_Supplier_Requests@pa.gov
