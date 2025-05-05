Accounting Information

The information provided is maintained by the PA Office of the Budget, Office of Comptroller Operations, Central Agencies and School Finance Unit.
Manual of Accounting and Financial Reporting for PA LEAs (PDF)
Chart of Accounts 2025-26 FY (PDF) - Updated 12/18/2025
Chart of Accounts 2024-25 FY (PDF) - Updated 10/21/2024
Accounting: Items of Interest
Capital Reserve Fund #32 Accounting Guidance
GASB 87 and GASB 96 Accounting Guidance 2022-23
Accounting related questions may be directed to School Finance at RA-SchlFin@pa.gov