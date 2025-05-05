Skip to agency navigation
    The following accounting information is provided for use by the Local Education Agencies of Pennsylvania.

    The information provided is maintained by the PA Office of the Budget, Office of Comptroller Operations, Central Agencies and School Finance Unit.

    Manual of Accounting and Financial Reporting for PA LEAs (PDF)

    Chart of Accounts 2025-26 FY (PDF)  - Updated 12/18/2025

    Chart of Accounts 2024-25 FY​ (PDF) - Updated 10/21/2024

    Accounting Bulletins

    Accounting: Items of Interest

    Capital Reserve Fund #32 Accounting Guidance

    GASB 87 and GASB 96 Accounting Guidance 2022-23 

    Accounting related questions may be directed to School Finance at RA-SchlFin@pa.gov