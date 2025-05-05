Ready to Learn Block Grant

The Enacted 2025-26 fiscal year budget includes $1,383,481,000 for the Ready to Learn Block Grant. This amount is a $561,981,000 increase (68.41%) over the 2024-25 fiscal year appropriation. The proposed budget includes:

$818,402,000 for Ready to Learn Block Grant Foundation

$526,440,000 to provide an additional adequacy investment for K-12 education

$6,437,000 to provide an additional minimum adequacy supplement for K-12 education

$32,202,000 to provide an additional tax equity supplement for K-12 education

2025-26 Estimated Ready to Learn Block Grant (Excel)

Special Education Funding

The Enacted 2025-26 fiscal year budget includes $1,526,815,000 for the Special Education appropriation. This amount is a $40,000,000 increase (2.69%) over the 2024-25 fiscal year appropriation.

For the Special Education Funding component, new dollars after the 2013-2014 fiscal year total approximately $467,500,000.

2025-26 Estimated Special Education Funding​ (Excel)

The proposed 2025-26 fiscal year Special Education appropriation also includes funding of approximately $111,779,175 for the following components, per Pennsylvania School Code: Special Education Contingency Fund, Core Services funding to Intermediate Units, Institutionalized Children's Program funding, special education for wards of state students, and special education for students placed out of state.

Secondary Career and Technical Education Subsidy

The Enacted 2025-26 fiscal year budget includes approximately $128,485,000 for the Secondary Career and Technical Education Subsidy.