    The Pennsylvania Department of Education administers the following grants:

    PAsmart Grants

    PAsmart is an initiative with the goal to expand inclusion in STEM and computer science teaching and learning, to help ensure students across Pennsylvania have the skills to meet the economic needs of the dynamic Pennsylvania economy.

    Learn more about PAsmart Grants

    eGrants

    The eGrants system is designed to allow licensed educational agencies and certain community-based programs within the Commonwealth online access to many of the PA Department of Education grants.

    eGrants Application