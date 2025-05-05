Official website
The Pennsylvania Department of Education administers the following grants:
PAsmart is an initiative with the goal to expand inclusion in STEM and computer science teaching and learning, to help ensure students across Pennsylvania have the skills to meet the economic needs of the dynamic Pennsylvania economy.
The eGrants system is designed to allow licensed educational agencies and certain community-based programs within the Commonwealth online access to many of the PA Department of Education grants.