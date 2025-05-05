Act 86 of 2016

Act 86 of 2016 included the following revision to the Public School Code of 1949.

Addition to Article VI-A SCHOOL DISTRICT FINANCIAL RECOVERY

Section 694-A. Additional criteria.

The secretary shall notify each school district that receives educational access program funding that is equal to or greater than $2,000,000 in any one fiscal year that the school district has been identified for financial watch status. A school district identified for financial watch status under this subsection shall receive technical assistance as a financial watch district from the department as provided for in section 611-A(b) and shall develop a plan to improve the school district's finances based on the technical assistance provided by the department for approval by the secretary. The plan shall be submitted to the secretary no later than 180 days after the school district has been identified for financial watch status under this subsection. Each year after the initial submission of the plan, until the secretary determines otherwise, a school district subject to this subsection shall submit a report to the secretary outlining the status of the school district's plan, meet with the secretary or a designee of the secretary to review the report and the status of the school district's finances and hold an annual public hearing regarding the plan. A copy of the school district's approved plan and any subsequent annual reports to the secretary shall be posted on the publicly accessible Internet website of the school district and transmitted to the chairperson and minority chairperson of the Appropriations Committee of the Senate, the chairperson and minority chairperson of the Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives, the chairperson and minority chairperson of the Education Committee of the Senate and the chairperson and minority chairperson of the Education Committee of the House of Representatives.