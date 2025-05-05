SS Act 1 expanded the income thresholds for qualification for property tax and rent rebates. The program only requires senior citizens to count 50% of Social Security payments towards their income.

Before SS Act 1, senior citizens who earned up to $15,000 could receive a property tax or rent rebate up to $500. In 2004, the average participating homeowner received a $375 rebate from the Property Tax and Rent Rebate program.

Beginning with their 2006 tax bills, homeowners are eligible to receive the following:

Household Income Rebate $0 to $8,000 $650 $8,001 to $15,000 $500 $15,001 to $18,000 $300 $18,001 to $35,000 $250

In addition, the law gives even more property tax relief to the senior citizens with the highest need, beginning in the first year that statewide property tax relief occurs for homeowners in all school districts:



Because school districts in cities with high wage taxes will be unlikely to ever make a shift to increase their wage taxes to fund property tax relief, senior citizens in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Scranton who earn up to $30,000 a year will have their property tax rebate increase by an additional 50%.

Senior citizens who earn up to $30,000 a year and pay more than 15% of their income in property taxes (and who do not live in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh or Scranton) will also have their property tax rebate increase by an additional 50%.

Renters are eligible to receive the following:

Household Income Rebate $0 to $8,000 $650 $8,001 to $15,000 $500

The Senior Citizens Property Tax and Rent Rebate Assistance Program is administered by the Department of Revenue. The application and information for filing a claim can be found at www.revenue.pa.gov. Click on Forms and Publications; then click on Property Tax/Rent Rebate.

