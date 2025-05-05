Do I Qualify for Free and Reduced-Price Lunch?

If You Believe You Qualify
You can start the application process online on the COMPASS website or visit your school district’s website to find information on applying directly with the school.
If you are unsure if your child(ren) qualify for free or reduced-price meals in Pennsylvania, use the navigator below to find out if you may be eligible.
You can start the application process online on the COMPASS website or visit your school district’s website to find information on applying directly with the school.