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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Do I Qualify for Free and Reduced-Price Lunch?

    If you are unsure if your child(ren) qualify for free or reduced-price meals in Pennsylvania, use the navigator below to find out if you may be eligible.

    Lunch trays with apple, sandwich, and pasta salad
    National School Lunch Program Eligibility Checker

    National School Lunch Program Eligibility Checker

    Check eligibility for free and reduced-price meals.

    1. Eligibility limits

    The latest published eligibility limits load automatically.

    Loading eligibility limits...

    2. Enter household information

    Results based on user input compared to income threshold charts and is not a guarantee that you will receive free or reduced-price meals after applying.

    If You Believe You Qualify

    You can start the application process online on the COMPASS website or visit your school district’s website to find information on applying directly with the school.

    Pancake with face made out of berries

    You're Covered in the A.M.!

    Breakfast is free for all Pennsylvania students regardless of income and no application is needed to participate.

    Learn More