For Driver Education: What LEAs Need to Know

What is Driver Education?

Driver education consists of two phases: the classroom theory phase and the driving—also known as practice or behind-the-wheel (B-T-W)—phase. If you offer either or both of these phases, you have a driver education program. A standardized driver education program includes both classroom theory and B-T-W instruction.

Driver education is addressed in the School Code at 24 P.S. § 15-1519 and 24 P.S. § 15-1519.1.

Driver education instructors must hold an active and valid instructional certification in safety/driver education. See 24 P.S. § 12-1201.

All driver education programs and curriculum must align with the Content and Performance Expectations for Driver Education (PDF) established under Act 23 of 1999 as part of the young drivers legislation.

For assistance in planning and operating your driver education program, the Pennsylvania Enhanced Driver Education Program Guide (PDF) provides practical administrative direction. It also works well as a curriculum resource, giving you organized lessons and helpful materials to use in the classroom and behind the wheel.

How to Qualify for Reimbursement

All school districts and career technical centers are eligible to receive reimbursement from PDE for their practice driving phase of driver education provided they meet certain requirements. See Public School Code of 1949 Act of March 10, 1949, P.L. 30, No. 14 CI. 24 Section 2504.1.

Programs must be approved in advance. A standardized program of driver education must be offered. Students must receive 30 hours of classroom instruction and six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction. Claims for reimbursement must be properly documented (Form PDE-4026) through the FRCPP portal, State Required Reports, Driver’s Education and submitted to the Department. Students must be eligible for the program.

Mandatory Annual Report

All secondary educational entities must submit their annual driver education approval report through the FRCPP every year. This requirement applies even if the entity is not requesting reimbursement. Entities that do not offer driver education must still complete the annual report and indicate that they do not provide the program.

Resources

As you look for ways to support and strengthen your district’s driver education program, the PDE Driver and Safety Education website offers a range of helpful resources. Here, you’ll find materials such as the Perceptual Driving Program, Supporting Materials that are connected to the Enhanced Program Guide, Information for Parents, and direct links to PennDOT.

You’ll also find details on the Teacher Certification Assessment (PSDETCA), which is available for educators interested in adding safety and driver education to their certification.

By joining the SAS PDE–Driver Education Learning Community, your staff can access ready-to-use lesson plans, valuable instructional resources, and video content designed to enhance both classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction.

And if your district needs additional assistance, you can reach the driver education resource team directly at RA-EDDRIVERSAFETYED@pa.gov.