Safety/Driver Education is an instructional program that describes the theories, methods, and techniques involved in teaching driver and safety education.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Safety/Driver Education is qualified to teach Safety/Driver Education courses in grades 7 through 12. A person holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the sixth (6th) grade. (See CSPG ​104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certification to Sixth Grade).

Certification Assignment

The certified Safety/Driver Education instructor may plan, direct, and conduct classroom theory and behind-the-wheel instruction at the secondary level.

Certification Clarifications

The following certificates continue to qualify an individual to serve as a Safety/Driver Education teacher within the grade scope of the certificate:

Driver Ed – Safe Living

Driver Education

Highway Safety

General Safety Education

A licensed Private Driver teacher or director is not required to hold an instructional certificate to provide classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction provided that the employing school district has posted the vacant position for a minimum of ten days on the publicly available website and no qualified, certified candidate is available.

A Behind the Wheel Driver Aide [pursuant to §1519(b) of the Public School Code] may teach behind-the-wheel instruction under the supervision of a certified Safety/Driver Education teacher



Special Considerations

An educator certified in Safety/Driver Education may:

provide professional development regarding their collegial studies;

serve in the role of mentor advisor; and

assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

Restrictions

An educator holding a Pennsylvania certificate for Safety/Driver Education certificate is not certified to operate a private driver training school (PDTS) or teach a CDL program unless licensed to do so.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.