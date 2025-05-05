Data Set-​ Collection Manager Data Set - Description Templates Purpose Updated in PIMS by NOON on these dates Estimated PVAAS release* C6 Staff Updates 2026-27 PVAAS staff account creation, termination, and movement within LEA/district, and email updates PVAAS data pull (Staff) Create, move, and update email addresses for PVAAS School User accounts. Deactivate any accounts within the LEA/district per the submission. 1/5/2027 TBD C6 Student Updates 2026-27 PVAAS Student Enrollment 5 PVAAS data pull (Student, School Enrollment) Update student enrollment in the PVAAS web reporting for access to data for currently enrolled students 1/5/2027 TBD C6 Student Updates 2026-27 PVAAS Teacher Student Linkages 5 PVAAS Staff Student Subtest for Teacher-Student Linkages Create and update teacher-level Custom Student Reports for access to currently enrolled students 1/5/2027 TBD C6 student Updates 2026-27 PVAAS staff account creation, termination, and movement within LEA/district, and email updates PVAAS data pull (Staff) Create, move, and update email addresses for PVAAS School User accounts. Deactivate any accounts within the LEA/district per the submission. 2/3/2027 TBD C6 Student Updates 2026-27 PVAAS Student Enrollment 6 PVAAS data pull (Student, School Enrollment) Update student enrollment in the PVAAS web reporting for access to data for currently enrolled students 2/3/2027 TBD C6 Student Updates 2026-27 PVAAS Teacher Student Linkages 6 PVAAS Staff Student Subtest for Teacher-Student Linkages Create and update teacher-level Custom Student Reports for access to currently enrolled students 2/3/2027 TBD C6 PVAAS 2026-27 PVAAS Staff Student Subtest Staff Student Subtest Pre-populate rosters within the PVAAS Roster Verification application 3/1/2027 4/15/2027 C6 Staff Updates 2026-27 PVAAS staff account creation, termination, and movement within LEA/district, and email updates PVAAS data pull (Staff) Create, move, and update email addresses for PVAAS School User accounts. Deactivate any accounts within the LEA/district per the submission. 3/1/2027 4/15/2027​ C6 PVAAS 2026-27 PVAAS Student Enrollment 7 PVAAS data pull (Student, School Enrollment) Update student groups and student enrollment in the PVAAS web reporting for access to data for currently enrolled students 3/1/2027 4/15/2027 C6 Student Updates 2026-27 PVAAS Student RV Gap Enrollment 1 PVAAS data pull (Student, School Enrollment) “Gap Enrollment” - Update PVAAS so that missing students can be added to rosters** 5/6/2027 5/19/2027 (during School Verification phase) C6 Student Updates 2026-27 PVAAS Student RV Gap Enrollment 2 PVAAS data pull (Student, School Enrollment) “Gap Enrollment” - Update PVAAS so that missing students can be added to rosters** 5/27/2027 6/9/2027 (during LEA Verification phase)

*All dates subject to change.

** When students are added to PVAAS from PIMS enrollment collections, they are NOT automatically added to a teacher’s roster. Students who are added to PVAAS are added to the state-wide search bank for users to then add to rosters, as needed. Teachers or administrators can add students to a roster by following the steps provided illustrated in the Roster Verification e-Learning.