Note: In addition to the data collections below, other Staff & Student internal snapshots are collected throughout the school year to create and update School User accounts and student enrollment in PVAAS. Please reference the Elementary & Secondary Data Collection for details and dates, PIMS Manuals and Calendar
|Data Set- Collection Manager
|Data Set - Description
|Templates
|Purpose
|Updated in PIMS by NOON on these dates
|Estimated PVAAS release*
|C6 Staff Updates 2026-27
|PVAAS staff account creation, termination, and movement within LEA/district, and email updates
|PVAAS data pull (Staff)
|Create, move, and update email addresses for PVAAS School User accounts. Deactivate any accounts within the LEA/district per the submission.
|1/5/2027
|TBD
|C6 Student Updates 2026-27
|PVAAS Student Enrollment 5
|PVAAS data pull (Student, School Enrollment)
|Update student enrollment in the PVAAS web reporting for access to data for currently enrolled students
|1/5/2027
|TBD
|C6 Student Updates 2026-27
|PVAAS Teacher Student Linkages 5
|PVAAS Staff Student Subtest for Teacher-Student Linkages
|Create and update teacher-level Custom Student Reports for access to currently enrolled students
|1/5/2027
|TBD
|C6 student Updates 2026-27
|PVAAS staff account creation, termination, and movement within LEA/district, and email updates
|PVAAS data pull (Staff)
|Create, move, and update email addresses for PVAAS School User accounts. Deactivate any accounts within the LEA/district per the submission.
|2/3/2027
|TBD
|C6 Student Updates 2026-27
|PVAAS Student Enrollment 6
|PVAAS data pull (Student, School Enrollment)
|Update student enrollment in the PVAAS web reporting for access to data for currently enrolled students
|2/3/2027
|TBD
|C6 Student Updates 2026-27
|PVAAS Teacher Student Linkages 6
|PVAAS Staff Student Subtest for Teacher-Student Linkages
|Create and update teacher-level Custom Student Reports for access to currently enrolled students
|2/3/2027
|TBD
|C6 PVAAS 2026-27
|PVAAS Staff Student Subtest
|Staff Student Subtest
|Pre-populate rosters within the PVAAS Roster Verification application
|3/1/2027
|4/15/2027
|C6 Staff Updates 2026-27
PVAAS staff account creation, termination, and movement within LEA/district, and email updates
|PVAAS data pull (Staff)
|Create, move, and update email addresses for PVAAS School User accounts. Deactivate any accounts within the LEA/district per the submission.
|3/1/2027
|4/15/2027
C6 PVAAS 2026-27
PVAAS Student Enrollment 7
|PVAAS data pull (Student, School Enrollment)
|Update student groups and student enrollment in the PVAAS web reporting for access to data for currently enrolled students
|3/1/2027
|4/15/2027
C6 Student Updates 2026-27
PVAAS Student RV Gap Enrollment 1
|PVAAS data pull (Student, School Enrollment)
|“Gap Enrollment” - Update PVAAS so that missing students can be added to rosters**
|5/6/2027
|5/19/2027 (during School Verification phase)
C6 Student Updates 2026-27
PVAAS Student RV Gap Enrollment 2
|PVAAS data pull (Student, School Enrollment)
|“Gap Enrollment” - Update PVAAS so that missing students can be added to rosters**
|5/27/2027
|6/9/2027 (during LEA Verification phase)
*All dates subject to change.
** When students are added to PVAAS from PIMS enrollment collections, they are NOT automatically added to a teacher’s roster. Students who are added to PVAAS are added to the state-wide search bank for users to then add to rosters, as needed. Teachers or administrators can add students to a roster by following the steps provided illustrated in the Roster Verification e-Learning.
Professional Learning
A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.
- To schedule a virtual 1:1 sessions, click on the PVAAS Virtual Data Consultation link.
- For more information, use visit the Professional Learning webpage or contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.
Support and Assistance
For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.