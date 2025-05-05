Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    PVAAS

    Winter & Spring 2027 PIMS Collections Related to PVAAS Roster Verification

    PIMS/ PVAAS Collection: PIMS Collection 6 – Open all year

    Note: In addition to the data collections below, other Staff & Student internal snapshots are collected throughout the school year to create and update School User accounts and student enrollment in PVAAS. Please reference the Elementary & Secondary Data Collection for details and dates, PIMS Manuals and Calendar

    Data Set-​ Collection ManagerData Set - DescriptionTemplatesPurposeUpdated in PIMS by NOON on these datesEstimated PVAAS release*
    C6 Staff Updates 2026-27PVAAS staff account creation, termination, and movement within LEA/district, and email updatesPVAAS data pull (Staff)Create, move, and update email addresses for PVAAS School User accounts. Deactivate any accounts within the LEA/district per the submission.1/5/2027TBD
    C6 Student Updates 2026-27PVAAS Student Enrollment 5PVAAS data pull (Student, School Enrollment)Update student enrollment in the PVAAS web reporting for access to data for currently enrolled students1/5/2027TBD
    C6 Student Updates 2026-27PVAAS Teacher Student Linkages 5PVAAS Staff Student Subtest for Teacher-Student LinkagesCreate and update teacher-level Custom Student Reports for access to currently enrolled students1/5/2027TBD
    C6 student Updates 2026-27PVAAS staff account creation, termination, and movement within LEA/district, and email updatesPVAAS data pull (Staff)Create, move, and update email addresses for PVAAS School User accounts. Deactivate any accounts within the LEA/district per the submission.2/3/2027TBD
    C6 Student Updates 2026-27PVAAS Student Enrollment 6 PVAAS data pull (Student, School Enrollment)Update student enrollment in the PVAAS web reporting for access to data for currently enrolled students2/3/2027TBD
    C6 Student Updates 2026-27PVAAS Teacher Student Linkages 6PVAAS Staff Student Subtest for Teacher-Student LinkagesCreate and update teacher-level Custom Student Reports for access to currently enrolled students2/3/2027TBD
    C6 PVAAS 2026-27PVAAS Staff Student SubtestStaff Student SubtestPre-populate rosters within the PVAAS Roster Verification application3/1/20274/15/2027
    C6 Staff Updates 2026-27 

    PVAAS staff account creation, termination, and movement within LEA/district, and email updates

    		PVAAS data pull (Staff)Create, move, and update email addresses for PVAAS School User accounts. Deactivate any accounts within the LEA/district per the submission.3/1/20274/15/2027

    C6 PVAAS 2026-27

    PVAAS Student Enrollment 7

    		PVAAS data pull (Student, School Enrollment)Update student groups and student enrollment in the PVAAS web reporting for access to data for currently enrolled students3/1/20274/15/2027

    C6 Student Updates 2026-27

    PVAAS Student RV Gap Enrollment 1

    		PVAAS data pull (Student, School Enrollment)“Gap Enrollment” - Update PVAAS so that missing students can be added to rosters**5/6/20275/19/2027 (during School Verification phase)

    C6 Student Updates 2026-27

    PVAAS Student RV Gap Enrollment 2

    		PVAAS data pull (Student, School Enrollment)“Gap Enrollment” - Update PVAAS so that missing students can be added to rosters**5/27/20276/9/2027 (during LEA Verification phase)

    *All dates subject to change.

    ** When students are added to PVAAS from PIMS enrollment collections, they are NOT automatically added to a teacher’s roster. Students who are added to PVAAS are added to the state-wide search bank for users to then add to rosters, as needed. Teachers or administrators can add students to a roster by following the steps provided illustrated in the Roster Verification e-Learning.

    Professional Learning

    A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.

    Support and Assistance

    For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.