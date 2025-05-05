Part III: Summary of Actions to Address Statewide Assessment Participation Compliance

Below is a summary of actions implemented by BSE during the 2025-26 school year in accordance with the state’s 1.0 Percent Compliance Plan of Action.

Training and Resources

Each year, all LEAs receive training on 1% compliance requirements. The BSE conducts an annual "PASA Getting Ready" webinar, which provides an overview of the PASA Eligibility Criteria: Decision Making Companion Tool and the 1% participation requirement for LEAs.

Also, Pennsylvania provides a state specific module added to the RTAT (Required Test Administrator Training) through DLM that focuses on PASA DLM eligibility and ensuring only the students with the most significant cognitive disabilities who meet all six of the state’s criteria participate in the PASA DLM. This online module is required to be completed by PASA Assessment Coordinators and test administrators.

To further support understanding, BSE also provides a concise training video focused on PASA eligibility considerations for IEP teams. This training is intended for all team members, including educators and parents, to ensure clear, data driven understanding of how to appropriately identify students as eligible for PASA. This training, along with additional resources on standards-aligned instruction and parent/family engagement, are available on the BSE Assessment webpage.

BSE provides ongoing training and technical assistance to a wide range of stakeholders—including school administrators, teachers, parents, students, and agency personnel—to support a clear understanding of state assessment participation requirements. These efforts emphasize that only students with the most significant cognitive disabilities who meet state eligibility criteria should participate in the AA-AAAS.

During the 2025–26 school year, training on PASA eligibility IEP team decision making was provided to the following stakeholder groups:

APS (Approved Private School) Alliance

AT (Assistive Technology) Consultant Network

PA Fellowship – new Special Education Administrators

PAIU (Pennsylvania Association of Intermediate Units)

SEAP (Special Education Advisory Panel) – parents and agencies who support students with disabilities

To assist with the goal of increasing student participation rates in state assessment, PDE continually analyzes and updates the allowable accommodations for the general assessment to ensure students with disabilities are best able to participate. The annual Guidelines for Selection and Use of Accommodations on State Assessments (PDF) outlines allowable accommodations on the general state assessments with definitions and directions on how to appropriately implement. Notably, PDE offered guidance for the 2026 transition to online assessments on how students who may need a print version of the test can be accommodated.

In addition to the training and technical assistance PDE/BSE provides to LEAs, the state also continues to engage in national opportunities for training and resources on state assessment participation for students with disabilities. In 2024-25, PDE collaborated with the U.S. Department of Education, the Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP), and the National Center on Educational Outcomes (NCEO) to design and implement a comprehensive training plan for LEAs identified as Tier 3 under the state’s 1% participation oversight and monitoring framework. The information and resources from this training continue to be shared with LEAs.

PDE continues to be an active participant in the bi-weekly NCEO 1% Community of Practice calls, where states come together to share information and resources on 1% compliance and related alternate assessment topics. PDE also participates in the CCSSO (Council of Chief State School Officers) with participants in multiple topic strands. BSE sends a representative to the ASES (Assessment, Standards, and Education for Students with Disabilities) convenings which also cover 1% compliance and state assessment participation topics. The information and resources gained in both of these groups is helpful for the state to keep informed on the best practices in statewide assessments for students with disabilities.

Another way BSE provided assessment and instructional support to administrators and teachers this year is through the AA-AAS vendor, Dynamic Learning Maps platform for resources. PA specific resources regarding the 1% threshold and eligibility are linked here Pennsylvania Resource Library

95 Percent Participation for Students with Disabilities: PDE recognizes the importance of the 95 percent participation requirement for all students, including students with disabilities, to participate in statewide assessment.

Pennsylvania's Consolidated State Plan stipulates schools with participation rates below 95 percent are required to develop and implement state approved compliance plans. LEAs with statewide assessment participation rates below 95 percent are required to submit an action plan to PDE. Any LEA with a participation rate below 70% is placed on reimbursement status for Title funds in addition to the required action plan and a high-risk designation for monitoring purposes.

During the 2025-26 school year, four (4) LEAs fell below the 70% threshold based upon their 2024-25 participation data. All were charter schools, including a cyber charter school, which is the second largest LEA by enrollment in the state. In fact, of the forty-four (44) LEAs with a participation rate under 90%, forty-one (41) are charter schools. The Department continues to work with our General Assembly to structure charter reform so that a relatively small number of underperformers do not drastically skew statewide participation efforts.