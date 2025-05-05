Requirements

The Every Student Succeeds Act, ESSA requires Pennsylvania (PA) to ensure that the total number of students assessed in each subject, using the alternate assessment for students with the most significant cognitive disabilities, does not exceed 1.0 percent of the total number of all students in the state assessed on the statewide assessments. In accordance with 34 CFR 200.6(c)(3), a State must require a local education agency (LEA) that assesses more than 1.0 percent of its assessed students in any subject with an alternate assessment to submit information to the state stating the reason it exceeds the 1.0 percent threshold. States must provide appropriate oversight of each LEA that submits a justification and ensure that justification information is publicly available, provided that it does not reveal personally identifiable information about an individual student. A tiered system of oversight and monitoring for LEAs is used to address 1.0 percent threshold compliance requirements in PA.

3-Tiered System of Oversight and Monitoring for LEAs

The Bureau of Special Education (BSE) developed the three-tiered system of oversight and monitoring as required by ESSA to monitor the participation rates of students with disabilities in the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA). The submission process for LEAs includes all three tiers in one form/survey submission. The process allows the LEA to review the previous school year's PASA participation data prior to enrolling students for testing for the current year, and ensure only those students who meet all 6 of PA's Eligibility Criteria (PDF) are enrolled to take the PASA.

Each year, BSE notifies all LEAs of their assigned tier status and provides instructions for submitting their responses electronically. The form below outlines the required questions for each tier level. LEAs must use the submission link provided by BSE to complete and submit their required 1% threshold justification responses.

Tier Descriptions



Tier 1 (Universal)



ALL LEAs are required to submit alternate statewide assessment participation data to BSE annually. LEAs who were under the 1% in the most recent testing year and who do not plan to exceed the 1% threshold in the upcoming testing cycle will submit their demographic information and assurance only. Those who exceeded last year and/or plan to exceed the 1% this year are required to submit responses to a series of justification questions identified in the 1% threshold survey via a personalized survey link emailed to the Special Education Administrator.

A list of LEAs who anticipate exceeding the threshold will be made publicly available on the PDE website, in accordance with 34 CFR 200.6 (c)(3) regulations. LEAs who plan to exceed the threshold must also make this information publicly available without disclosing any student personally identifiable information.