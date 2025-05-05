Requirements
The Every Student Succeeds Act, ESSA requires Pennsylvania (PA) to ensure that the total number of students assessed in each subject, using the alternate assessment for students with the most significant cognitive disabilities, does not exceed 1.0 percent of the total number of all students in the state assessed on the statewide assessments. In accordance with 34 CFR 200.6(c)(3), a State must require a local education agency (LEA) that assesses more than 1.0 percent of its assessed students in any subject with an alternate assessment to submit information to the state stating the reason it exceeds the 1.0 percent threshold. States must provide appropriate oversight of each LEA that submits a justification and ensure that justification information is publicly available, provided that it does not reveal personally identifiable information about an individual student. A tiered system of oversight and monitoring for LEAs is used to address 1.0 percent threshold compliance requirements in PA.
3-Tiered System of Oversight and Monitoring for LEAs
The Bureau of Special Education (BSE) developed the three-tiered system of oversight and monitoring as required by ESSA to monitor the participation rates of students with disabilities in the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA). The submission process for LEAs includes all three tiers in one form/survey submission. The process allows the LEA to review the previous school year's PASA participation data prior to enrolling students for testing for the current year, and ensure only those students who meet all 6 of PA's Eligibility Criteria (PDF) are enrolled to take the PASA.
Each year, BSE notifies all LEAs of their assigned tier status and provides instructions for submitting their responses electronically. The form below outlines the required questions for each tier level. LEAs must use the submission link provided by BSE to complete and submit their required 1% threshold justification responses.
- Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA) and the 1% Threshold Justification: Tiered System of LEA Oversight and Monitoring (PDF)
Tier Descriptions
Tier 1 (Universal)
ALL LEAs are required to submit alternate statewide assessment participation data to BSE annually. LEAs who were under the 1% in the most recent testing year and who do not plan to exceed the 1% threshold in the upcoming testing cycle will submit their demographic information and assurance only. Those who exceeded last year and/or plan to exceed the 1% this year are required to submit responses to a series of justification questions identified in the 1% threshold survey via a personalized survey link emailed to the Special Education Administrator.
A list of LEAs who anticipate exceeding the threshold will be made publicly available on the PDE website, in accordance with 34 CFR 200.6 (c)(3) regulations. LEAs who plan to exceed the threshold must also make this information publicly available without disclosing any student personally identifiable information.
- Abington SD
- Agora Cyber CS
- Albert Gallatin Area SD
- Aliquippa SD
- Allegheny Valley SD
- Allentown City SD
- Altoona Area SD
- Ambridge Area SD
- Annville-Cleona SD
- Antietam SD
- Antonia Pantoja Community CS
- Apollo-Ridge SD
- Armstrong SD
- ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber CS
- Athens Area SD
- Avella Area SD
- Baden Academy CS
- Bald Eagle Area SD
- Bangor Area SD
- Beaver Area SD
- Bedford Area SD
- Belle Vernon Area SD
- Bellefonte Area SD
- Bellwood-Antis SD
- Bensalem Township SD
- Benton Area SD
- Bentworth SD
- Berlin Brothersvalley SD
- Bethlehem Area SD
- Bethlehem-Center SD
- Blacklick Valley SD
- Bloomsburg Area SD
- Blue Ridge SD
- Boyertown Area SD
- Bradford Area SD
- Brentwood Borough SD
- Bristol Borough SD
- Bristol Township SD
- Brookville Area SD
- Brownsville Area SD
- Burrell SD
- Butler Area SD
- California Area SD
- Cambria Heights SD
- Canon-McMillan SD
- Canton Area SD
- Carbondale Area SD
- Carlisle Area SD
- Carmichaels Area SD
- Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury
- Central Dauphin SD
- Central Fulton SD
- Central Greene SD
- Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CS
- Central Valley SD
- Chambersburg Area SD
- Charleroi SD
- Chartiers Valley SD
- Cheltenham SD
- Chestnut Ridge SD
- Chichester SD
- Clairton City SD
- Clarion Area SD
- Clarion-Limestone Area SD
- Clearfield Area SD
- Coatesville Area SD
- Cocalico SD
- Columbia Borough SD
- Commonwealth Charter Academy CS
- Conemaugh Township Area SD
- Conemaugh Valley SD
- Conewago Valley SD
- Conneaut SD
- Connellsville Area SD
- Conrad Weiser Area SD
- Cornell SD
- Coudersport Area SD
- Council Rock SD
- Crawford Central SD
- Crestwood SD
- Cumberland Valley SD
- Dallas SD
- Dallastown Area SD
- Danville Area SD
- Deer Lakes SD
- Delaware Valley SD
- Derry Township SD
- Donegal SD
- Dover Area SD
- Downingtown Area SD
- DuBois Area SD
- Duquesne City SD
- East Lycoming SD
- East Pennsboro Area SD
- East Stroudsburg Area SD
- Eastern Lancaster County SD
- Eastern Lebanon County SD
- Eastern York SD
- Easton Area SD
- Elizabethtown Area SD
- Elk Lake SD
- Ellwood City Area SD
- Environmental CS at Frick Park
- Ephrata Area SD
- Erie City SD
- Eugenio Maria De Hostos CS
- Everett Area SD
- Exeter Township SD
- Fairview SD
- Farrell Area SD
- Fell CS
- Ferndale Area SD
- Fleetwood Area SD
- Forbes Road SD
- Forest Area SD
- Forest City Regional SD
- Forest Hills SD
- Fort Cherry SD
- Franklin Regional SD
- Frederick Douglass Mastery CS
- Freedom Area SD
- Freeport Area SD
- Galeton Area SD
- Garnet Valley SD
- Gettysburg Area SD
- Girard SD
- Glendale SD
- Governor Mifflin SD
- Great Valley SD
- Greater Johnstown SD
- Greater Latrobe SD
- Greater Nanticoke Area SD
- Greencastle-Antrim SD
- Greensburg Salem SD
- Greenville Area SD
- Greenwood SD
- Grove City Area SD
- Hamburg Area SD
- Hanover Area SD
- Hanover Public SD
- Harambee Institute of Science and Technology CS
- Harbor Creek SD
- Harmony Area SD
- Harrisburg City SD
- Hatboro-Horsham SD
- Haverford Township SD
- Hazleton Area SD
- Hempfield SD
- Hermitage SD
- Highlands SD
- Homer-Center SD
- Hopewell Area SD
- Insight PA Cyber CS
- Iroquois SD
- Jeannette City SD
- Jenkintown SD
- Jersey Shore Area SD
- Jim Thorpe Area SD
- Johnsonburg Area SD
- Juniata Valley SD
- Keystone Central SD
- Kiski Area SD
- Kutztown Area SD
- Laboratory CS
- Lackawanna Trail SD
- Lakeland SD
- Lancaster SD
- Laurel Highlands SD
- Lebanon SD
- Lewisburg Area SD
- Line Mountain SD
- Lower Moreland Township SD
- Mahanoy Area SD
- Manheim Township SD
- Marple Newtown SD
- MAST Community CS
- MaST Community CS II
- MaST Community CS III
- Mastery CHS-Lenfest Campus
- Mastery CS John Wister Elementary
- Mastery CS-Cleveland Elementary
- Mastery CS-Clymer Elementary
- Mastery CS-Francis D. Pastorius Elementary
- Mastery CS-Gratz Campus
- Mastery CS-Hardy Williams
- Mastery CS-Harrity Campus
- Mastery CS-Mann Campus
- Mastery CS-Pickett Campus
- Mastery CS-Shoemaker Campus
- Mastery CS-Smedley Campus
- Mastery CS-Thomas Campus
- Mercer Area SD
- Meyersdale Area SD
- Mid Valley SD
- Midd-West SD
- Midland Borough SD
- Mifflin County SD
- Mifflinburg Area SD
- Millcreek Township SD
- Millersburg Area SD
- Millville Area SD
- Milton Area SD
- Mohawk Area SD
- Monessen City SD
- Montgomery Area SD
- Montoursville Area SD
- Montrose Area SD
- Moon Area SD
- Morrisville Borough SD
- Moshannon Valley SD
- Mount Carmel Area SD
- Mount Pleasant Area SD
- Mount Union Area SD
- Mt Lebanon SD
- Muhlenberg SD
- Muncy SD
- Neshaminy SD
- New Brighton Area SD
- New Castle Area SD
- New Foundations CS
- New Kensington-Arnold SD
- Newport SD
- Norristown Area SD
- North Allegheny SD
- North Clarion County SD
- North East SD
- North Penn SD
- North Schuylkill SD
- North Star SD
- Northampton Area SD
- Northeastern York SD
- Northern Lebanon SD
- Northern Potter SD
- Northgate SD
- Northwestern SD
- Norwin SD
- Oil City Area SD
- Old Forge SD
- Oley Valley SD
- Oxford Area SD
- Palmerton Area SD
- Palmyra Area SD
- Pan American Academy CS
- Panther Valley SD
- Parkland SD
- Pen Argyl Area SD
- Penn Hills SD
- Penn-Delco SD
- Pennridge SD
- Pennsbury SD
- Pennsylvania Cyber CS
- Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS
- Pennsylvania Leadership CS
- Pennwood Cyber CS
- Perseus House CS of Excellence
- Philadelphia Academy CS
- Philadelphia City SD
- Pine Grove Area SD
- Pine-Richland SD
- Pittsburgh SD
- Pittston Area SD
- Pleasant Valley SD
- Plum Borough SD
- Pocono Mountain SD
- Port Allegany SD
- Portage Area SD
- Pottsgrove SD
- Pottstown SD
- Pottsville Area SD
- Propel CS-Braddock Hills
- Propel CS-Homestead
- Punxsutawney Area SD
- Quakertown Community SD
- Reach Cyber CS
- Reading SD
- Redbank Valley SD
- Reynolds SD
- Richland SD
- Ridgway Area SD
- Ridley SD
- Ringgold SD
- Riverside SD
- Rockwood Area SD
- Rose Tree Media SD
- Rose Tree Media SD
- Rose Tree Media SD
- Saint Clair Area SD
- Saint Marys Area SD
- Salisbury Township SD
- Saucon Valley SD
- Sayre Area SD
- Schuylkill Haven Area SD
- Scranton SD
- Seneca Valley SD
- Seven Generations CS
- Shaler Area SD
- Shamokin Area SD
- Sharon City SD
- Shenandoah Valley SD
- Shikellamy SD
- Shippensburg Area SD
- Slippery Rock Area SD
- Smethport Area SD
- Solanco SD
- South Allegheny SD
- South Eastern SD
- South Park SD
- South Side Area SD
- South Western SD
- Southeast Delco SD
- Southern Columbia Area SD
- Southern Fulton SD
- Southern Tioga SD
- Southern York County SD
- Southmoreland SD
- Spectrum CS
- Spring Cove SD
- Springfield SD
- Springfield Township SD
- Steelton-Highspire SD
- Sto-Rox SD
- Stroudsburg Area SD
- Sugar Valley Rural CS
- Sullivan County SD
- Susquehanna Township SD
- Susquenita SD
- Sylvan Heights Science CS
- Tamaqua Area SD
- The Philadelphia CS for Arts and Sciences at HR Edmunds
- Trinity Area SD
- Tulpehocken Area SD
- Tunkhannock Area SD
- Tuscarora SD
- Tussey Mountain SD
- Twin Valley SD
- Tyrone Area SD
- Union Area SD
- Union City Area SD
- Union SD
- Uniontown Area SD
- United SD
- Universal Alcorn CS
- Universal Creighton CS
- Upper Darby SD
- Upper Dauphin Area SD
- Upper Merion Area SD
- Upper Moreland Township SD
- Upper Perkiomen SD
- Upper St. Clair SD
- Valley Grove SD
- Wallenpaupack Area SD
- Warren County SD
- Warrior Run SD
- Warwick SD
- Washington SD
- Wattsburg Area SD
- Wayne Highlands SD
- Waynesboro Area SD
- Weatherly Area SD
- Wellsboro Area SD
- West Allegheny SD
- West Greene SD
- West Jefferson Hills SD
- West Middlesex Area SD
- West Mifflin Area SD
- West Perry SD
- West Shore SD
- Western Beaver County SD
- Westmont Hilltop SD
- Whitehall-Coplay SD
- Wilkes-Barre Area SD
- Wilkinsburg SD
- William Penn SD
- Williams Valley SD
- Williamsburg Community SD
- Williamsport Area SD
- Wilmington Area SD
- Wilson SD
- Windber Area SD
- Wissahickon SD
- Woodland Hills SD
- Wyalusing Area SD
- Wyoming Area SD
- Wyoming Valley West SD
- Wyomissing Area SD
- York City SD
- York Suburban SD
Tier 2 (Targeted)
Tier 2 LEAs are identified based upon higher rates of PASA participation in the most recent testing year and required to submit responses to all the 1% threshold survey justification questions via the survey link and may be subject to additional on-site visits and/or file reviews as required by the BSE.
Tier 3 (Intensive)
Tier 3 LEAs are identified based upon very high rates of PASA participation in the most recent testing year and required to submit responses to all the 1% threshold justification questions via IMS (Integrated Monitoring System). In addition, these LEAs will work directly with a BSE representative to complete the Intensive Needs Review (INR) data protocol and submission of required IEPs via IMS. These LEAs are also subject to on-site visits and/or additional file reviews as determined by BSE. While Tier 3 LEAs are required to complete the INR, any LEA may choose to use the tool to analyze their PASA participation data. LEAs can access the INR sample questions below:
Resources for the LEA:
- 1% Compliance: Using Data and PASA Eligibility Criteria in IEP Team Decision Making (Tier 3 Required Training) (PowerPoint)
- State Assessment Participation for Students with Disabilities- Why it Matters! (YouTube)
- State Assessment Participation for Students with Disabilities – Why it Matters! (PowerPoint)
1.0 Percent Threshold Requirements for Pennsylvania
PDE submitted a 1.0 Percent Compliance Plan of Action to the US Department of Education in August of 2019. The plan includes details on why the state is not able to apply for a 1.0 Percent Wavier from USDE, as well as a robust plan of action to address the federal 1.0 percent threshold requirements.
PDE submitted the following updates to the original PA 1.0 Percent Compliance Plan to the US Department of Education:
- (Aug 2020) PA 1.0 Percent Compliance Plan Updates
- (December 2021) PA 1.0 Percent Compliance Plan Updates
- (February 2023) PA 1.0 Percent Compliance Plan Updates
- (November 2023) PA 1.0 Percent Compliance Plan Updates
- (August 2024) PA 1.0 Percent Compliance Plan Updates
- (August 2025) PA 1.0 Percent Compliance Plan Updates
Public comment or questions concerning the 1.0 Percent Justification Requirements or Pennsylvania's 1.0 Percent Compliance Plan should be directed to Lisa Hampe: lihampe@pa.gov , Lisa Hauswirth: lhauswirth@pa.gov, and/or Lynda Lupp: llupp@pattankop.net