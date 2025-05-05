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    Early Learning

    OCDEL Approved Curriculum Information

    According to Pennsylvania School Code Chapter 22, § 4.20. Prekindergarten education, curriculum and instruction in the prekindergarten program must be standards-based. A comprehensive program must be provided appropriate for the age and varying developmental levels of the students; be based on how young children develop and learn; include instruction to support each child's development in the areas of approaches to learning—creative expression, language and literacy, math, logic and science, social-personal development and physical development and health.

    The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) reviews curriculum, for infant toddler and prekindergarten programs, to verify alignment to the Learning Standards for Early Childhood. Please note OCDEL does not recommend the use of any specific curriculum from the approved listing below.

    ​Comprehensive Curriculum - Infant Toddler

    Year A​​pprovedCurriculumActiveOffers Training
    20224BELS Living Education SeriesXX
    2026ABCJesusLovesMeXX
    2023Carol's Affordable Curriculum – Baby BearX                    
    2023Carol's Affordable Curriculum – Tiny TotsX 
    2018Circle of Education® - peaPOD™
    		XX
    2018Early Learning SuccessXX
    2015Experience Early Learning, home of Mother Goose TimeXX
    2017Frog Street Press, Inc. - Infant/ToddlerXX
    2022FunnydafferXX
    2015Lillio Learning for Infant and Toddler Classrooms
    (Funshine® Express – Buttercups)
    (including FunShine® Digital for 0-3 and Lillio Digital for 0-3)    		XX
    2016Gee Whiz Education™XX
    2015HighScope
    		XX
    2016Kaplan - Connect4LearningxX
    2015Kaplan - Learn Every DayXX
    2022Learning Beyond PaperXX
    ​2024​​Lil Dreamers Dream BigX​X
    2022
    		Second Step​
    		X​X
    ​​2015
    		​Teaching Strategies® - Creative Curriculum for Infants, Toddlers and Twos, 3rd Edition​​ (this includes 2025 Creative Curriculum for Two’s)
    		​X
    		​​X
    2025Teaching Strategies®- Creative Curriculum for InfantsXX
    2025Teaching Strategies®- Creative Curriculum for ToddlersXX

    Comprehensive Curriculum - Prekindergarten

    Year ApprovedCurriculum​​​ActiveOffers Training
    20224BELS Living Education SeriesXX
    2026ABCJesusLovesMe (for STARS programs only)XX
    2025Appletree Institute: Every Child ReadyXX
    2019Benchmark Education Company PreK - Ready to AdvanceXX
    2020Blueprint for Early LearningXX
    2023Carol's Affordable Curriculum – Jumping KangarooX 
    2018Circle of Education® - EduPod Pre-KindergartenXX
    2016Curiosity CornerXX
    2018Early Learning SuccessXX
    2015Experience Early Learning, home of Mother Goose TimeXX
    2025Explore & Learn: Complete Curriculum – Teacher Created MaterialsXX
    2021Frog Street Press, Inc. - 2020XX
    2015Frog Street Press, Inc. - DIG - Develop. Inspire. Grow.™XX
    2019Frog Street Press, Inc. – Excel Pre-KXX
    2019
    		Frog Street Press, Inc. - Frog Street Pre-K/ThreesXX
    2019Frog Street Press, Inc. - Frog Street Pre-K/FoursXX
    2024Frog Street Press, Inc. - Frog Street PreschoolXX
    2022FunnydafferXX
    2015Lillio Learning for Preschool Classrooms
    (Funshine® Express – Fireflies)
    (including FunShine® Digital for 3-5 and Lillio Digital for 3-5)    		XX
    2016Gee Whiz Education™XX
    2021Get Set for School by Learning Without TearsXX
    2024Highlights Early Learning - Preschool with a PurposeXX
    2015HighScopeXX
    2015Investigator Club®XX
    2016Kaplan - Connect4Learning - PrekindergartnXX
    2015Kaplan - Learn Every DyXX
    2020Kaplan - Learn Every Day Preschool Curriculum, 2nd EditionXX
    2022Learning Beyond PaperXX
    ​2024​Lil Dreamers Dream BigXX
    2017
    		McGraw Hill - World of WondersXX
    2026Sadlier PreK with Wiley BelvinsXX
    2022Scholastic - On My WayXX
    2022Starfall Education – Starfall PreK, 2nd EditionXX
    2026STREAMin3XX
    ​2024
    		​Teach​ing Strategies® - The Creative Curriculum for Pre-K
    		X​
    		X​
    ​2015
    		​Teaching St​​​rategies® - Creative Curriculum for Preschool, 5th Edition 
    		​X
    		X​
    ​2023
    		​Teac​​hing Strategies® - Creative Curriculum for Preschool, 6​th Edition 
    		​X
    		​X
    ​2023
    		​Teaching Strat​​egies: The Creative Curriculum® for Preschool, Guided Edition 
    		​X
    		​​X
    ​2021
    		​Three ​​Cheers for Pre-K ​
    		​X
    		​X
    2015
    		Tools of the MindXX
    2025Jigsaw Learning LLC, dba TeachTown: TeachTown Launch for PreKXX

    Domain Specific Coverage – Age Group Noted

    Year ApprovedCurriculum​​ActiveOffers Training
    2017Carrie Flower – Social and Emotional Development (Pre-Kindergarten)XX
    2015GrapeSEED - Language and Literacy (Pre-Kindergarten)XX
    2015I Can Problem Solve - Approaches to Learning through Play, Language and Literacy and Social and Emotional (Pre-Kindergarten)XX
    2015Investigator Club® - all domains BUT Social Studies (Infant Toddler)XX
    2018ORIGO Stepping Stones - Math (Pre-Kindergarten)XX
    2020ScienceStart – Science (Pre-Kindergarten)XX
    2026Amplify – Language and Literacy (Pre-Kindergarten)XX