OCDEL Approved Curriculum Information

According to Pennsylvania School Code Chapter 22, § 4.20. Prekindergarten education, curriculum and instruction in the prekindergarten program must be standards-based. A comprehensive program must be provided appropriate for the age and varying developmental levels of the students; be based on how young children develop and learn; include instruction to support each child's development in the areas of approaches to learning—creative expression, language and literacy, math, logic and science, social-personal development and physical development and health.

The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) reviews curriculum, for infant toddler and prekindergarten programs, to verify alignment to the Learning Standards for Early Childhood. Please note OCDEL does not recommend the use of any specific curriculum from the approved listing below.