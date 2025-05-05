OCDEL Approved Curriculum Information

According to Pennsylvania School Code Chapter 22, § 4.20. Prekindergarten education, curriculum and instruction in the prekindergarten program must be standards-based. A comprehensive program must be provided appropriate for the age and varying developmental levels of the students; be based on how young children develop and learn; include instruction to support each child's development in the areas of approaches to learning—creative expression, language and literacy, math, logic and science, social-personal development and physical development and health.
The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) reviews curriculum, for infant toddler and prekindergarten programs, to verify alignment to the Learning Standards for Early Childhood. Please note OCDEL does not recommend the use of any specific curriculum from the approved listing below.
Comprehensive Curriculum - Infant Toddler
|Year Approved
|Curriculum
|Active
|Offers Training
|2022
|4BELS Living Education Series
|X
|X
|2026
|ABCJesusLovesMe
|X
|X
|2023
|Carol's Affordable Curriculum – Baby Bear
|X
|2023
|Carol's Affordable Curriculum – Tiny Tots
|X
|2018
|Circle of Education® - peaPOD™
|X
|X
|2018
|Early Learning Success
|X
|X
|2015
|Experience Early Learning, home of Mother Goose Time
|X
|X
|2017
|Frog Street Press, Inc. - Infant/Toddler
|X
|X
|2022
|Funnydaffer
|X
|X
|2015
|Lillio Learning for Infant and Toddler Classrooms
(Funshine® Express – Buttercups)
(including FunShine® Digital for 0-3 and Lillio Digital for 0-3)
|X
|X
|2016
|Gee Whiz Education™
|X
|X
|2015
|HighScope
|X
|X
|2016
|Kaplan - Connect4Learning
|x
|X
|2015
|Kaplan - Learn Every Day
|X
|X
|2022
|Learning Beyond Paper
|X
|X
|2024
|Lil Dreamers Dream Big
|X
|X
|2022
|Second Step
|X
|X
|2015
|Teaching Strategies® - Creative Curriculum for Infants, Toddlers and Twos, 3rd Edition (this includes 2025 Creative Curriculum for Two’s)
|X
|X
|2025
|Teaching Strategies®- Creative Curriculum for Infants
|X
|X
|2025
|Teaching Strategies®- Creative Curriculum for Toddlers
|X
|X
Comprehensive Curriculum - Prekindergarten
|Year Approved
|Curriculum
|Active
|Offers Training
|2022
|4BELS Living Education Series
|X
|X
|2026
|ABCJesusLovesMe (for STARS programs only)
|X
|X
|2025
|Appletree Institute: Every Child Ready
|X
|X
|2019
|Benchmark Education Company PreK - Ready to Advance
|X
|X
|2020
|Blueprint for Early Learning
|X
|X
|2023
|Carol's Affordable Curriculum – Jumping Kangaroo
|X
|2018
|Circle of Education® - EduPod Pre-Kindergarten
|X
|X
|2016
|Curiosity Corner
|X
|X
|2018
|Early Learning Success
|X
|X
|2015
|Experience Early Learning, home of Mother Goose Time
|X
|X
|2025
|Explore & Learn: Complete Curriculum – Teacher Created Materials
|X
|X
|2021
|Frog Street Press, Inc. - 2020
|X
|X
|2015
|Frog Street Press, Inc. - DIG - Develop. Inspire. Grow.™
|X
|X
|2019
|Frog Street Press, Inc. – Excel Pre-K
|X
|X
|2019
|Frog Street Press, Inc. - Frog Street Pre-K/Threes
|X
|X
|2019
|Frog Street Press, Inc. - Frog Street Pre-K/Fours
|X
|X
|2024
|Frog Street Press, Inc. - Frog Street Preschool
|X
|X
|2022
|Funnydaffer
|X
|X
|2015
|Lillio Learning for Preschool Classrooms
(Funshine® Express – Fireflies)
(including FunShine® Digital for 3-5 and Lillio Digital for 3-5)
|X
|X
|2016
|Gee Whiz Education™
|X
|X
|2021
|Get Set for School by Learning Without Tears
|X
|X
|2024
|Highlights Early Learning - Preschool with a Purpose
|X
|X
|2015
|HighScope
|X
|X
|2015
|Investigator Club®
|X
|X
|2016
|Kaplan - Connect4Learning - Prekindergartn
|X
|X
|2015
|Kaplan - Learn Every Dy
|X
|X
|2020
|Kaplan - Learn Every Day Preschool Curriculum, 2nd Edition
|X
|X
|2022
|Learning Beyond Paper
|X
|X
|2024
|Lil Dreamers Dream Big
|X
|X
|2017
|McGraw Hill - World of Wonders
|X
|X
|2026
|Sadlier PreK with Wiley Belvins
|X
|X
|2022
|Scholastic - On My Way
|X
|X
|2022
|Starfall Education – Starfall PreK, 2nd Edition
|X
|X
|2026
|STREAMin3
|X
|X
|2024
|Teaching Strategies® - The Creative Curriculum for Pre-K
|X
|X
|2015
|Teaching Strategies® - Creative Curriculum for Preschool, 5th Edition
|X
|X
|2023
|Teaching Strategies® - Creative Curriculum for Preschool, 6th Edition
|X
|X
|2023
|Teaching Strategies: The Creative Curriculum® for Preschool, Guided Edition
|X
|X
|2021
|Three Cheers for Pre-K
|X
|X
|2015
|Tools of the Mind
|X
|X
|2025
|Jigsaw Learning LLC, dba TeachTown: TeachTown Launch for PreK
|X
|X
Domain Specific Coverage – Age Group Noted
|Year Approved
|Curriculum
|Active
|Offers Training
|2017
|Carrie Flower – Social and Emotional Development (Pre-Kindergarten)
|X
|X
|2015
|GrapeSEED - Language and Literacy (Pre-Kindergarten)
|X
|X
|2015
|I Can Problem Solve - Approaches to Learning through Play, Language and Literacy and Social and Emotional (Pre-Kindergarten)
|X
|X
|2015
|Investigator Club® - all domains BUT Social Studies (Infant Toddler)
|X
|X
|2018
|ORIGO Stepping Stones - Math (Pre-Kindergarten)
|X
|X
|2020
|ScienceStart – Science (Pre-Kindergarten)
|X
|X
|2026
|Amplify – Language and Literacy (Pre-Kindergarten)
|X
|X