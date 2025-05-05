Each Early Education program in Pennsylvania should be comprehensive in providing what is appropriate for the age and development of the children it serves. Assessment is a critical piece in a high-quality standards-aligned program. Teachers use observation, instructional strategies, and assessment to make good decisions about how to support each and every child's learning and development. Assessment tools must include the key learning areas of approaches to learning, social and emotional development, language and literacy, mathematics, science, social studies, creative arts and expression, and health wellness and physical development.

The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) reviews assessments, for infant toddler and prekindergarten programs, to verify alignment to the Learning Standards for Early Childhood. Three requirements must be met prior to a vendor submitting an alignment: 1) The assessment must be observation based 2) The assessment must cover all the domains of learning found within the Learning Standards for Early Childhood 3) The assessment must be proven valid and reliable by a third party in the form of a research study / technical report.

Please note OCDEL does not recommend the use of any specific assessment from the approved listing below.