Physics is the scientific study of matter and energy, including the formulation and testing of the laws governing the behavior of the matter and energy continuum.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania Physics certificate is qualified to teach physics courses in grades 7 through 12. An educator holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the 6th grade. See CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certification to Sixth Grade.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for physics is qualified to teach courses such as: physics, biophysics, physical science, general science, environmental science, astrophysics, nuclear physics, and chemical/atomic/molecular physics. Physics includes instruction in areas such as classical and modern physics, matter, energy, heat, thermodynamics, kinematics, gravitational forces/fields, optics, electricity and magnetic forces/fields, mechanics, nuclear processes, wave properties and sound, relativity and quantum theory, quantitative methods and laboratory methods, forensic science, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses. (Other Instructional certificates may teach STEM courses based on course content and the type of credit being given.)

An educator holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the 6th grade. See CSPG 104 - Expa​nsion of Secondary (7-12) Certification to Sixth Grade.



Certificate Clarification

Educators holding the following Pennsylvania certificates may continue to teach physics in grades 7-12:

Comprehensive Science (discontinued in 1994) Physical Science (discontinued in 1997) Physics and Mathematics (discontinued in 2003)





Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may:



Provide professional development related to their collegial studies;

Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and

Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

Restrictions

A Pennsylvania certified physics teacher is not certified to teach biology, chemistry, or earth and space science courses.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.