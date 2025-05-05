As defined by Pennsylvania’s Every Student Succeeds Act Consolidated plan, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) is an integrated, interdisciplinary, and student-centered approach to learning that encourages curiosity, creativity, artistic expression, collaboration, communication, problem solving, critical thinking, data informed decisions, computational thinking, and design thinking.
Certificates that may be used to teach STEM academic programs (with recommended trainings to meet specific competencies and skill sets) include:
- Appropriate science certificates depending on course content;
- Computer Science 7-12
- Technology Education PK-12;
- Mathematics 7-12;
- Mid-level Math 6-9 and 4-8;
- Mid-level Science 6-9 and 4-8;
- Grades PK-4
- Elementary K-6;
- Art (STEAM);
- Music (STEAM) and
Team teaching and/or collaborative planning/design are the ideal models since STEM is a combination of specific disciplines and can be integrated across content areas.
As the foundation for all computing, computer science is defined as “the study of computers and algorithmic processes, including their principles, their hardware and software designs, their [implementation], and their impact on society.”
Anyone employed to teach computer science in grades 7-12 for the first time in a Commonwealth LEA after December 31, 2022 or who holds one of the certificates listed below and accepts employment to teach computer science in grades 7-12 in a new Commonwealth LEA after December 31, 2022 must hold the PDE-issued Computer Science certificate, as per CSPG 71.
Educators who were employed and teaching computer science using one of the certifications below when the new certificate requirement went into effect on December 31, 2022 may continue to so while employed at the same LEA.
- Science 7-12 certificates;
- Mathematics 7-12;
- Business Computer Information Technology;
- Technology Education PK-12;
- Mid-level Math 6-9 and 4-8;
- Mid-level Science 6-9 and 4-8
At the elementary level, the following certificates may be used to teach computer science (with recommended trainings to meet competencies and skill sets):
- Elementary K-6 with recommended training (see Table 1 below)
- Elementary N-3 with recommended training
- Grades PK-4 with recommended training
- Grades 4-8 with recommended training (applies to teachers of grades 4-6)
In January 2018 the Pennsylvania State Board of Education endorsed the Computer Science Teachers Association (CTSA) K-12 standards.
The following list and attached "Table 1" are not exhaustive and are not an endorsement of any one program. Rather, they are intended to be resources for LEAs to begin the computer science conversation in their communities.
Apple Everyone Can Code is a comprehensive curricular approach to teaching computer science from the earliest of learners to high school students.
- Apple K-5 builds the early skills of a computer scientists through hands on activities and progress to learning computer science concepts through visual-based apps.
- Apple 6-8 Swift uses fundamental computer science concepts using Apple Swift to begin thinking and creating like an app developer.
- Apple 9-12 Swift applies the tools, techniques, and concepts needed to construct an IOS app from scratch.
Code.org is a non-profit organization that aims to expand computer science learning for students and educators.
- CS Fundamentals: Intended for teams of elementary educators, CS Fundamentals includes one full-day of training with four additional one-day sessions.
- CS Discovery: CS Discovery is designed for teams of middle school educators. Participants attend a one-week course during the summer (June, July or August) and four additional one-day sessions during the school year.
- CS Principles: CS principles is the professional development for high school educators and can lead to certification to teach Advanced Placement (AP) Computer Science. Like CS Discovery, participants attend a one-week course during the summer and four additional one-day sessions during the school year.
Microsoft Teals: The Microsoft Teals program helps schools build a robust high school computer science program by partnering educators with technology industry professionals.
Google CSFirst: CSFirst is a professional learning package for middle school educators to provide students ages 9-14 an introduction to computer science and the programming language Scratch. Training is offered at various times throughout the year through intermediate units.
Beauty and Joy of Computing (BJC): BJC is an introduction to high school CS curriculum developed by the University of California Berkeley and prepares educators to offer AP CS Principles and advanced CS courses in their schools. Training is offered at various times throughout the year through intermediate units.
Computer Science Teachers Association is a professional organization for supporting computer science educators.
Pennsylvania Intermediate Units across the commonwealth that provide technical assistance in STEM and computer science.
CodeHS is a comprehensive computer science teaching platform that provides standards-aligned computer science curriculum, customizable professional development, and a suite of teacher tools including an online IDE with real-time collaboration.
A variety of Pennsylvania Local Education Agencies (LEAs) are building curricular resources for CS including:
- South Fayette School District*
- Fox Chapel Area School District*
- Colonial School District
- Elizabeth Forward School District*
- Chester County Career and Technical College
* Indicates that the LEA is a member of the Digital Promise network for CS.
24 PS § 16-1605 (c)(1) permits a student who completes a computer science or information technology course during grades 9-12 to apply one credit to either the math or science graduation requirement. The LEA has the discretion to determine where the graduation credit shall be applied. For an example of this answer, please see the Peters Township School District’s handbook.
No. The computer science teacher must only be certified in one of the certificate areas previously listed (see Question 4). The course may then be applied to either subject area for credit as determined by the LEA.
In January 2018, the Pennsylvania State Board of Education endorsed the Computer Science Teachers Association standards for learning preK-12 computer science. Upon the approval, PDE developed and approved the Framework for Computer Science 7-12 Program Guidelines in December of 2018. Colleges and universities are in the process of designing computer science education programs aligned to the Framework for Computers Science 7-12 Program Guidelines. Once a college or university has an approved program it will be listed on the PDE website.
PDE works through and funds the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance (PaTTAN) and the 29 Intermediate Units to provide training and technical assistance in STEM / Computer Science for educators. Visit the PATTAN training calendar or your local Intermediate Unit for more information on professional learning in STEM and computer science.
For a list of colleges and universities that offer the STEM Endorsement visit PDE’s website. Visit to the PDE website for subject specific program guidelines.
Table 1: Additional Examples of Computer Science and STEM Resources
|Organization
|Curriculum
|Professional Development1
|Beauty and Joy of Computing
|Year-long CS Principles course, free
|In-person in NYC, Berkeley, CA and North Carolina, free, stipends in NYC, stipends + travel elsewhere paid as available
|Bootstrap
|Teach algebra through video-game programming, with a 20-hr module to go alongside or inside a math class
|3-day workshops for schools and districts. Fees range
|CodeHS
|4-year high school CS pathway. Intro CS JavaScript, Intro CS Python, Advanced Placement (AP) CS Principles, AP CS in Java, Computing Ideas, Web Design and more, free. Pro plans for schools start at $2,500
|Online PD for Teaching Intro CS, Teaching AP Java, and Teaching AP CS Principles, 30-40-hour course, $1,500/teacher
|Edhesive
|Year-long AP CS course, free
|Online PD, community and content/technical/program support available, $2,200 per school
|Exploring CS
|Year-long introductory high school course aimed at broadening participation in CS. 6 units, 6 weeks each
|Week-long summer institute and quarterly one-day academic year workshops
|Mobile CSP
|Year-long CS Principles course, materials available online, free
|Online, regional in-person offered in CT, MA, NH and CA (others may be available), free, stipends available
|NMSI
|Year-long AP CS Principles/AP CS A course, free
|In-person summer training + PD throughout the year. One-on-one mentoring available to partner schools, free
|Project Lead the Way
|3 courses, $2,000/school
|5 or 10-day in-person training, $1200 or $2400, depending on course
|ScratchEd
|6-unit course, free
|In-person educator meet-ups and online MOOC, free
|TEALS
|3 courses, including AP CS A, free
|Program implemented by TEALS volunteers, $5,000
|UC Davis C-STEM
|Multiple academic year-long courses on computing in math, programming, and robotics. Annual subscription/$1,000. Software $300/computer lab. Free PDF files.
|$150/day for training held at UC Davis campus. Costs vary for on-site training
1Prices listed are current as of summer 2019. Please refer to organizations' websites for updated and specific information.
