The following list and attached "Table 1" are not exhaustive and are not an endorsement of any one program. Rather, they are intended to be resources for LEAs to begin the computer science conversation in their communities.



Apple Everyone Can Code is a comprehensive curricular approach to teaching computer science from the earliest of learners to high school students.

Apple K-5 builds the early skills of a computer scientists through hands on activities and progress to learning computer science concepts through visual-based apps.

Apple 6-8 Swift uses fundamental computer science concepts using Apple Swift to begin thinking and creating like an app developer.

Apple 9-12 Swift applies the tools, techniques, and concepts needed to construct an IOS app from scratch.

Code.org is a non-profit organization that aims to expand computer science learning for students and educators.

CS Fundamentals: Intended for teams of elementary educators, CS Fundamentals includes one full-day of training with four additional one-day sessions.

CS Principles: CS principles is the professional development for high school educators and can lead to certification to teach Advanced Placement (AP) Computer Science. Like CS Discovery, participants attend a one-week course during the summer and four additional one-day sessions during the school year.

Microsoft Teals: The Microsoft Teals program helps schools build a robust high school computer science program by partnering educators with technology industry professionals.

Google CSFirst: CSFirst is a professional learning package for middle school educators to provide students ages 9-14 an introduction to computer science and the programming language Scratch. Training is offered at various times throughout the year through intermediate units.

Beauty and Joy of Computing (BJC): BJC is an introduction to high school CS curriculum developed by the University of California Berkeley and prepares educators to offer AP CS Principles and advanced CS courses in their schools. Training is offered at various times throughout the year through intermediate units.

Computer Science Teachers Association is a professional organization for supporting computer science educators.

Pennsylvania Intermediate Units across the commonwealth that provide technical assistance in STEM and computer science.



CodeHS is a comprehensive computer science teaching platform that provides standards-aligned computer science curriculum, customizable professional development, and a suite of teacher tools including an online IDE with real-time collaboration.

