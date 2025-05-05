Skip to agency navigation
    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 54 - Middle Level Science Grade 6-9

    ​Instructional Area Code 2880
    Modified: June 8, 2023

    Middle Level Science in grades 6-9, provides extensive studies in the sciences addressing universal properties and fundamental concepts of life, physical and earth and space science, forensic science, as well as biological sciences studies. 

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    A person holding a valid PA certificate for Middle Level Science is qualified to teach respective courses in grades 6 through 9.

    Certification Assignment

    An educator holding a valid PA certificate for Middle Level Science is qualified to teach Life Science, Biology, General Science, General Physical Science, Environmental Science, Forensic Science, Earth and Space Science, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses. (Other Instructional certificates may teach STEM courses based on course content and the type of credit being given.)

    Special Considerations

    An educator certified in this field may:

    • provide professional development related to their collegial studies;
    • serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
    • assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

    Restrictions

    The certified Middle Level Science educator may only teach science courses in grades 6, 7, 8, and/or 9.  Teachers who hold a CSPG 70 - Grades 4-8 certificate with Science concentration (3100-05) may teach science to students in grades 4-8 only.

    References

    Program Specific Guidelines for Middle Level Certification

    PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604

    22 PA Code:

    Chapter 4: §4.21(c)(3)(f)(3), §4.22(c)(3), §4.23(c)(3)

    Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81

    Other CSPG’s for Reference

    CSPG 46 - General Science

    CSPG 32 - Biology

    CSPG 40 - Earth and Space Science

    CSPG 43 - Environmental Science

    CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certifications to Sixth Grade

    CSPG 70 - Gra​des 4-8

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject.  Previious printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87

    Summary of Changes

    Date of RevisionsMajor Changes to CSPG #54
    November, 2025
    • Removed Certificate Clarification section
    ​June 8, 2023
    • ​Added forensic science and STEM to certification assignment
    • Updated formatting
    January 1, 2020
    		Updated the CSPG with the current grade scope of the certificate from 7-9 to 6-9
    July 1, 2004Initial CSPG for Middle Level Science 7-9