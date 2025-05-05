Middle Level Science in grades 6-9, provides extensive studies in the sciences addressing universal properties and fundamental concepts of life, physical and earth and space science, forensic science, as well as biological sciences studies.



Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid PA certificate for Middle Level Science is qualified to teach respective courses in grades 6 through 9.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid PA certificate for Middle Level Science is qualified to teach Life Science, Biology, General Science, General Physical Science, Environmental Science, Forensic Science, Earth and Space Science, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses. (Other Instructional certificates may teach STEM courses based on course content and the type of credit being given.)

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may:



provide professional development related to their collegial studies;

serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and

assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.



Restrictions

The certified Middle Level Science educator may only teach science courses in grades 6, 7, 8, and/or 9. Teachers who hold a CSPG 70 - Grades 4-8 certificate with Science concentration (3100-05) may teach science to students in grades 4-8 only.