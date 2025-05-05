Middle Level Science in grades 6-9, provides extensive studies in the sciences addressing universal properties and fundamental concepts of life, physical and earth and space science, forensic science, as well as biological sciences studies.
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
A person holding a valid PA certificate for Middle Level Science is qualified to teach respective courses in grades 6 through 9.
Certification Assignment
An educator holding a valid PA certificate for Middle Level Science is qualified to teach Life Science, Biology, General Science, General Physical Science, Environmental Science, Forensic Science, Earth and Space Science, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) courses. (Other Instructional certificates may teach STEM courses based on course content and the type of credit being given.)
Special Considerations
An educator certified in this field may:
- provide professional development related to their collegial studies;
- serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
- assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.
Restrictions
The certified Middle Level Science educator may only teach science courses in grades 6, 7, 8, and/or 9. Teachers who hold a CSPG 70 - Grades 4-8 certificate with Science concentration (3100-05) may teach science to students in grades 4-8 only.
References
Program Specific Guidelines for Middle Level Certification
PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604
22 PA Code:
Chapter 4: §4.21(c)(3)(f)(3), §4.22(c)(3), §4.23(c)(3)
Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81
Other CSPG’s for Reference
CSPG 40 - Earth and Space Science
CSPG 43 - Environmental Science
CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certifications to Sixth Grade
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previious printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #54
|November, 2025
|June 8, 2023
|January 1, 2020
|Updated the CSPG with the current grade scope of the certificate from 7-9 to 6-9
|July 1, 2004
|Initial CSPG for Middle Level Science 7-9