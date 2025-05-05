Earth & Space Science describes the study of the earth and other planets as comprehensive physical systems, incorporating solid, liquid, gas, and radiation constituents, as well as exhibiting interactions with other systems. It includes planetary evolution, gravitational physics, atmospheric evolution, volcanism and crustal movement studies, global energy systems, organic systems and ecologies, oceanography, fluid dynamics, orbital mechanics, radiation physics, and the study of planetary and satellite systems.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Earth & Space Science is qualified to teach all earth & space science courses, in Grades 7 through 12. A person holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the sixth (6th) grade. (See CSPG 104 - Exp​ansion of Secondary 7-12 Certification to Sixth Grade).



Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Earth & Space Science is qualified to teach courses such as: earth and planetary science, geology, hydrology, oceanography, astronomy, climatology, atmospheric science and meteorology, paleontology, cartography, geomorphology, geochemistry, geophysics and seismology, general science, and environmental science.

Certificate Clarification

Educators holding the following Pennsylvania certificate(s) may continue to teach Earth & Space Science in grades 7-12:



Comprehensive Science (8430) – discontinued in 1994

Physical Science (8460) – discontinued in 1997

Geography (8840) – discontinued in 1996

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may:

Provide professional development related to their collegial studies;



Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and



Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.



Restrictions

A PA certified earth & space science teacher is not certified to teach biology, chemistry, or physics.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.