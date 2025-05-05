American Sign Language (ASL) is identified as a world language in the Pennsylvania Public School Code. American Sign Language is a complete and autonomous human language with its own unique grammar and is frequently used as a form of visual-spatial communication.

A person holding a valid certificate for ASL is qualified to teach ASL courses to students in grades PK-12.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid ASL PK-12 certificate may teach ASL courses and programs to students in grades PK-12 for world language credit, as elective credit, or as non-credit exploratory courses, including fundamental concepts and structures of communication, culture, and traditions of the communities using ASL.

Restrictions

An American Sign Language PK-12 (4003) certificate is required when course credit is awarded.

The Hearing-Impaired PK-12 (9205) instructional certificate is required to teach deaf and hearing-impaired students with an Individualized Education Plan.

Only Hearing-Impaired PK-12 (9205) instructional certificate holders who pass the ASL content test may apply to add the subject area to their certificate without completing a ASL preparation program.

Special Considerations

World language certificate holders, including ASL certified teachers, may teach non-credit exploratory courses in any language including the culture and tradition of the particular communities using that language, including ASL.

An educator certified in this field may: Provide professional development in their area of collegial studies. Serve in the role of mentor/advisor; and Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.



Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.