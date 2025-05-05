World language programs guide learners to develop competence to communicate effectively and interact with cultural competence to participate in multilingual communities at home and around the world.

Terminology

World language and foreign language are synonymous terms.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for a specific world language is certified to teach that world language to students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12.

Certification Assignment

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for a world language is certified to teach courses and programs in the target language including: communication; culture; and local, national and global usage.

World language certificate holders may teach non-credit exploratory courses in any language including the culture and tradition of the particular communities using that language.

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may: