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    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 45 - World Languages (PK-12)

    Modified: June 22, 2023

    World language programs guide learners to develop competence to communicate effectively and interact with cultural competence to participate in multilingual communities at home and around the world.

    Terminology

    World language and foreign language are synonymous terms.

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for a specific world language is certified to teach that world language to students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12.

    Certification Assignment

    A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for a world language is certified to teach courses and programs in the target language including: communication; culture; and local, national and global usage.

    World language certificate holders may teach non-credit exploratory courses in any language including the culture and tradition of the particular communities using that language.

    Special Considerations

    An educator certified in this field may:

    • Provide professional development in the area of their collegial studies;
    • Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
    • Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

    References

    Program Specific Guidelines for Certification.

    Other CSPGs for reference: CSPG 69 - Grades PK-4 and CSPG 70 - Grades 4-8

    Pa. Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604

    22 Pa. Code Chapter 4: §4.21(h), §4.22(d), §4.23(d)(3), §4.23(e), §4.25

    Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81, §49.85(5)

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 3/75, 12/90, 7/04, 5/14

     

    Summary of Changes

    ​Date of Revisions
    		​Major Changes to CSPG #45
    ​6/22/2023
    • ​Defined world language programs.
    • Updated formatting and terminology.
    ​6/1/2017
    • ​Reorganized
    • Changed terminology – foreign to world languages
    ​5/1/2014
    • Defined terminology; updated K-12 to PK-12.
    • Revised available language list.
    • Clarifications to Special Considerations.
    ​7/1/2004
    • Listed several new world languages.
    • The title was changed from Foreign Language to World Language.
    ​12/1/1990

    ​CSPG #54: Foreign Language Certifications and Assignment Scope (K-12)

    • A certificate endorsed for a foreign language issued after 8/1969 was considered to be a comprehensive-grade level certificate irrespective of any grade level endorsement indicated on the certificate.
    • A person holding a certificate endorsed for teaching a foreign language at the elementary grade level is qualified to teach the foreign language activities at the elementary grade or middle school level.
    ​3/1/1975

    ​CSPG #54: Certification in Foreign Language

    • A person holding a valid certificate endorsed for foreign language may teach activities, such as listening, speaking, reading, and writing the language as well as the foreign culture of ethnic groups speaking that language, at any grade level.