World language programs guide learners to develop competence to communicate effectively and interact with cultural competence to participate in multilingual communities at home and around the world.
Terminology
World language and foreign language are synonymous terms.
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for a specific world language is certified to teach that world language to students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12.
Certification Assignment
A person holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for a world language is certified to teach courses and programs in the target language including: communication; culture; and local, national and global usage.
World language certificate holders may teach non-credit exploratory courses in any language including the culture and tradition of the particular communities using that language.
Special Considerations
An educator certified in this field may:
- Provide professional development in the area of their collegial studies;
- Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
- Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.
References
Program Specific Guidelines for Certification.
Other CSPGs for reference: CSPG 69 - Grades PK-4 and CSPG 70 - Grades 4-8
Pa. Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604
22 Pa. Code Chapter 4: §4.21(h), §4.22(d), §4.23(d)(3), §4.23(e), §4.25
Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81, §49.85(5)
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 3/75, 12/90, 7/04, 5/14
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #45
|6/22/2023
|6/1/2017
|5/1/2014
|7/1/2004
|12/1/1990
CSPG #54: Foreign Language Certifications and Assignment Scope (K-12)
|3/1/1975
CSPG #54: Certification in Foreign Language