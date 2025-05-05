Hearing Impaired teaching is the science or art of providing educational services for infants, children or adults with hearing impairments that adversely affect one's educational performance.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania Hearing Impaired certificate is qualified to teach PK-12th grade students with hearing impairments without additional content-specific certification.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania Hearing Impaired certificate is qualified to assess, develop individualized education programs, and teach students with hearing impairments.

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may:

Provide professional development;

Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and

Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.