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    ​​Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 62 - Hearing Impaired PK-12

    ​Instructional Area Code 9205
    Modified: February 1, 2023

    Hearing Impaired teaching is the science or art of providing educational services for infants, children or adults with hearing impairments that adversely affect one's educational performance.

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania Hearing Impaired certificate is qualified to teach PK-12th grade students with hearing impairments without additional content-specific certification.

    Certification Assignment

    An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania Hearing Impaired certificate is qualified to assess, develop individualized education programs, and teach students with hearing impairments.

    Special Considerations

    An educator certified in this field may:

    • Provide professional development;
    • Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
    • Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

    Testing Requirements

    See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

    Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.

    References

    Program Specific Guidelines for Certification

    22 PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.21, §4.22, §4.23

    Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81, §49.85

    Chapter 14

    PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPG’s carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 2/61, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 4/92, 7/04.

    Summary of Changes

    ​Date of Revisions
    		​Major Changes to CSPG #62
    ​2/1/2023
    • ​Clarified that a corresponding content-specific certification is not necessary for certificate issuance or to teach students with hearing impairments.
    ​12/1/2014
    • ​Clarification to Grade Level Scope of Certificate (§49.85).
    • Clarification to Special Considerations.
    • Clarification of Assignment.
    ​7/1/2004
    • Title change/number change to CSPG #62 – Deaf and Hard of Hearing: Nursery-12.
    • The certificate holder may assess and teach deaf and hearing impaired students, develop individualized education programs, teach special education students and counsel special education students who are deaf or hard of hearing regarding the impact their hearing loss may have on their education, and be able understand and apply applicable laws and policies.
    ​4/1/1992

    ​CSPG #50 – Special Education Certification and Assignment Scope K-12.

    • Certificates titled Hearing Impaired, Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing, Hearing Handicapped, or Speech-Hearing Handicapped may render diagnostic, prescriptive and therapeutic services in instructional programs designed to serve handicapped students having hearing disorders.
    • Certificates titled Visually Handicapped or Visually Impaired may render diagnostic, prescriptive and therapeutic services in instructional programs designed to serve students who are blind or partially sighted.
    • Certificates titled Mentally Retarded, Physically Handicapped, Socially and Emotionally Disturbed, Emotionally Disturbed, or Mentally and/or Physically Handicapped may render diagnostic, prescriptive and therapeutic services in instructional programs designed to serve students having one or more of the following disabilities: mentally retarded, brain injured, physically handicapped, learning disabled, and socially and/or emotionally disturbed.
    • Certificates titled Speech and Language Impaired, Speech Correctionist, Speech and Hearing Disorders, or Speech Correction may render diagnostic, prescriptive and therapeutic services in instructional programs designed to serve students having speech and language disorders.
    • Letters of Authorization:
      An authorization letter (given through school year 1975-76 and discontinued before the 1976-77 school year) from the Department of Education to assign Elementary certificate holders to teach pupils having learning disabilities; grandfathering existed for uninterrupted service in the assignment.
    • Special Education certified persons engaged with special education identified students in cooperative education activities must also hold a Cooperative Education certificate.
    ​3/1/1975

    ​CSPG #50 – Certification in Special Education

    • Effective 7/1/1969 certificates no longer issued:
      • Speech Correctionist and Speech and Hearing Disorders.
        • New certificate – Speech Correction.
      • Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
        • New certificate – Hearing Impaired.
      • Visually Handicapped.
        • New certificate -Visually Impaired.
      • Mentally Retarded, Physically Handicapped, Socially and Emotionally Maladjusted.
        • New certificates – Mentally Retarded, Physically Handicapped, Emotionally Disturbed.
      •  Gifted programs may be taught by a teacher certified in the area of scheduled instruction.
      • A Social Restoration certificate may be used for remedial instruction in basic learning skills except in the area of diagnostic reading and except for special education identified students.
    • ​2/1/1961

    ​Regulation – Comprehensive College Certificates in Special Education – Speech and Hearing Handicapped (Itinerant Program)

    • Speech and Hearing is combined in this CSPG – there is no CSPG standing along for Hearing Handicapped.
    • Comprehensive College Certificate in Elementary or Secondary Education and an area in Special Education – 48 semester hours.
    • An Elementary/Secondary certificate could be extended for teaching exceptional children:
      • 6 semester hours – psychology of exceptional children.
      • 12 semester hours – curriculum/methods for speech and hearing handicapped.
      • Student teaching experience and clinical practice in speech and hearing therapy.