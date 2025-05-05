Hearing Impaired teaching is the science or art of providing educational services for infants, children or adults with hearing impairments that adversely affect one's educational performance.
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania Hearing Impaired certificate is qualified to teach PK-12th grade students with hearing impairments without additional content-specific certification.
Certification Assignment
An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania Hearing Impaired certificate is qualified to assess, develop individualized education programs, and teach students with hearing impairments.
Special Considerations
An educator certified in this field may:
- Provide professional development;
- Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
- Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.
Testing Requirements
See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.
Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.
References
Program Specific Guidelines for Certification
22 PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.21, §4.22, §4.23
Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81, §49.85
Chapter 14
PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPG’s carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 2/61, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 4/92, 7/04.
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #62
|2/1/2023
|12/1/2014
|7/1/2004
|4/1/1992
CSPG #50 – Special Education Certification and Assignment Scope K-12.
|3/1/1975
CSPG #50 – Certification in Special Education
Regulation – Comprehensive College Certificates in Special Education – Speech and Hearing Handicapped (Itinerant Program)