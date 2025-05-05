Chemistry is a physical science that describes the scientific study of the composition and behavior of matter, including its micro and macro-structure, the processes of chemical change and the theoretical description and laboratory simulation of these phenomena.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid Pennsylvania Chemistry certificate is qualified to teach chemistry courses in grades 7 through 12. A person holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the sixth (6th) grade. (See CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary 7-12 Certification to Sixth Grade).

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Chemistry is qualified to teach courses such as: chemistry, biochemistry, environmental science, organic and inorganic chemistry, physical science, forensic science, and general science.

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may:

Provide professional development related to their collegial studies;



Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and



May assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.



Certificate Clarification

Educators holding the following Pennsylvania certificate(s) may continue to teach Chemistry in grades 7-12:



Comprehensive Science (8430) – discontinued in 1994

Physical Science (8460) – discontinued in 1997



Restrictions

The PA certified chemistry teacher is not certified to teach biology, physics or earth & space science.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.