Chemistry is a physical science that describes the scientific study of the composition and behavior of matter, including its micro and macro-structure, the processes of chemical change and the theoretical description and laboratory simulation of these phenomena.
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
A person holding a valid Pennsylvania Chemistry certificate is qualified to teach chemistry courses in grades 7 through 12. A person holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the sixth (6th) grade. (See CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary 7-12 Certification to Sixth Grade).
Certification Assignment
An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Chemistry is qualified to teach courses such as: chemistry, biochemistry, environmental science, organic and inorganic chemistry, physical science, forensic science, and general science.
Special Considerations
An educator certified in this field may:
- Provide professional development related to their collegial studies;
- Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
- May assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.
Certificate Clarification
Educators holding the following Pennsylvania certificate(s) may continue to teach Chemistry in grades 7-12:
- Comprehensive Science (8430) – discontinued in 1994
- Physical Science (8460) – discontinued in 1997
Restrictions
The PA certified chemistry teacher is not certified to teach biology, physics or earth & space science.
Testing Requirements
See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.
Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.
References
Program Specific Guidelines for Certification
22 PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.22(c)(3), §4.23(c)(3)
Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81
PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604
Other CSPG’s for Reference:
This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 3/75, 8/76, 1/87, 7/87, 6/92, 7/04.
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #34
|5/25/2023