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    Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs)

    ​CSPG 34 - Chemistry (7-12)

    ​Instructional Area Code 8420
    Modified: May 25, 2023

    Chemistry is a physical science that describes the scientific study of the composition and behavior of matter, including its micro and macro-structure, the processes of chemical change and the theoretical description and laboratory simulation of these phenomena.

    Grade Level Scope of Certificate

    A person holding a valid Pennsylvania Chemistry certificate is qualified to teach chemistry courses in grades 7 through 12.  A person holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the sixth (6th) grade. (See CSPG 104 - Expansion of Secondary 7-12 Certification to Sixth Grade).

    Certification Assignment

    An educator holding a valid Pennsylvania certificate for Chemistry is qualified to teach courses such as: chemistry, biochemistry, environmental science, organic and inorganic chemistry, physical science, forensic science, and general science. 

    Special Considerations

    An educator certified in this field may:

    • Provide professional development related to their collegial studies;
    • Serve in the role of mentor or advisor; and
    • May assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

    Certificate Clarification

    Educators holding the following Pennsylvania certificate(s) may continue to teach Chemistry in grades 7-12:

    • Comprehensive Science (8430) – discontinued in 1994
    • Physical Science (8460) – discontinued in 1997

    Restrictions

    The PA certified chemistry teacher is not certified to teach biology, physics or earth & space science.

    Testing Requirements

    See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

    Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.

    References

    Program Specific Guidelines for Certification

    22 PA Code: Chapter 4: §4.22(c)(3), §4.23(c)(3)

    Chapter 49: §49.11, §49.81

    PA Public School Code: §1202, §1212, §1604

    Other CSPG’s for Reference:

    CSPG 46 - General Science

    This revision supersedes all earlier CSPGs carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 3/75, 8/76, 1/87, 7/87, 6/92, 7/04.

    Summary of Changes

    ​Date of Revisions
    		​Major Changes to CSPG #34
    ​5/25/2023
    • ​Updated formatting
    • Added forensic science to certificate assignment​